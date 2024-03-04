Opinion

Why not 541, or 4411, maybe 3511, possibly 4141 – What was Eddie Howe doing???

It is the big question, just what exactly was Eddie Howe doing?

He and his players under pressure for so long.

Yet Eddie Howe ignoring the advice from so many ‘experts’ willing to help him out.

It was really incomprehensible.

How Eddie Howe didn’t just listen and follow the ‘obvious’ instructions in what he needed to do in order for his Newcastle United team to perform much better.

The helpful Newcastle United fans having repeatedly pointed out to the Newcastle United Head Coach, that if only he changed his formation to a 541, or was that a 4411, maybe a 3511, possibly a 4141, then all would have been right in the world.

The kids of today.

The thing is though, there appeared to be plenty of more ‘mature’ Newcastle United fans also screaming this helpful advice at Eddie Howe, not just the Football Manager generation(s), on social media, comments sections and so on.

Here’s the thing though that was obvious, at least for me.

You can change your formation to whatever BUT if you are still then forced to play a 17 year old in every one of these matches, as well as your second choice (even third choice!) keeper, as well as so many other players who aren’t your key / better players, then why exactly would a different formation suddenly transform the exact same players into magically a far superior unit?

I agree that at times tweaking a formation can sometimes bring benefits to a team, trying something a bit different.

However, was this really in any way the case with what Eddie Howe was facing?

What really gets to me, are the Newcastle United fans who have been going on like Eddie Howe is some kind of an idiot for not doing what they were screaming at him to do. As though playing five at the back at Arsenal would have for sure made Newcastle United defensively secure in that first half AND much more of a threat at the other end of the pitch. Whereas for me the truth is, playing five at the back would have simply invited and ensured Arsenal to attack even more and create more opportunities and score more goals, with even less threat up front. That dominant Arsenal win wasn’t due to Newcastle’s formation, it was down to the fact that Eddie Howe couldn’t put a fully fit good enough quality team out to cope with that level of opposition on the day, plus then individual errors / performances compounded that gap in quality between the teams.

It might sound obvious but it clearly isn’t (obvious) to all, getting your better players on the pitch and fully fit AND having enough of them in your matchday squad, is what is key to the ability of a team to perform. Picking a formation isn’t the key thing, no matter how many times you do it on Football Manager or whatever and show your genius.

This was shown for sure on Saturday against Wolves, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock both excellent, plus they probably aren’t even 100 per cent yet, certainly in Willock’s case after so few games this season and months out.

You then had Murphy fully fit and as options off the bench, what a difference it then made for Eddie Howe to then bring on the quality of Barnes, Miley and Almiron to close the game out. Plus of course Tino coming off the bench earlier with the enforced sub after Trippier picked up an injury.

I think we all saw how much better Almiron and Miley looked on Saturday off the bench, rather than when having to start game after game for so long, with pretty much no options on the bench to give them any respite in so many tough matches played in quick succession.

Against Wolves, the extra quality, extra legs, extra numbers, then also ‘magically’ helps to make other players look better. For example, if think the NUFC defence and keeper looked far better, when having to deal with far less pressure, as the rest of the team were able to give them far more protection and NUFC able to keep the ball far better as well as a team.

The fan ‘experts’ will no doubt claim well surely it was still worth trying one or more of these other formations / set-ups these past seven weeks or so.

Well I think it is the exact opposite because by sticking to what he believed was the best way to go, despite having so many problems to deal with and so many missing key players, ahead of Wolves, Eddie Howe had overseen a run of four wins and two draws in the last seven matches, with only the defeat to title chasing Arsenal away from home.

Does anybody honestly think that Eddie Howe should have delivered a better set of results in that seven game run?

It wasn’t the formation that stopped Newcastle United winning all of those seven matches, it was about the quality of the players available and what they were capable of giving in a particular match, plus then the human factor of not in the best of form at times and making mistakes.

Eddie Howe is now hopefully getting a better quality and greater numerically available group of players back together for the remainder of the season, this is what will ‘magically’ deliver ever improving levels of performance. What formation he plays them in, maybe a help as well at times, but not the decisive factor. If you don’t have the raw ingredients to work with, you are knackered regardless!