Opinion

Why after this experience I won’t be back at St James’ Park before I go to meet my maker

I was interested to read the update presented by Jim Robertson on The Mag regarding the club’s workshop this week with Newcastle United fans for improving the atmosphere at St James’ Park.

The first question that came to mind was… what atmosphere???

Apart from the odd, sporadic “Bruno” etc and the very obvious graft put in by Wor Flags, I left St James’ Park after the Wolves game having had an interesting and thought provoking day, but with more questions than answers swirling around in a 70 year old brain box.

Let me explain!

Due to FCB itis, I hadn’t been to St James’ Park for a very long time.

For my 70th birthday, my family bought me a voucher to be spent on a game, the Wolves game being the most obvious one since I was going to a 70th birthday celebration after that match.

A proper tourist supporter then, given that I’ve lived in Liverpool / Southport since 1972.

The deal was The Park Grill, a three course meal, lovely, comfy seat in The Leazes End, a programme, match badge, lanyard – £310.

No comment required. Oh! Discounted Morreti at £1 per pint.

All in the Grill were asked to be in their seats 15 minutes before kikc-off, which of course didn’t happen.

The number of times I had to stand up from my seat, five, ten, fifteen minutes into the game and prior to the game was ludicrous, both for late arrival and toilet visits. Even more so, the number of “supporters” who didn’t even move from the restaurant, presumably taking advantage of the £1 pint.

At half-time, mass exodus for whatever.

The 15 minutes passes and the same scenario as before kick-off.

Looking across at The Milburn Stand there were hundreds, maybe thousands, of empty seats five to ten minutes into the second half.

In a long winded and roundabout way, I’ve presented one of the main reasons why the ability to build a match atmosphere is virtually impossible.

Too many visitors and tourists, not enough real NUFC supporters.

The Lads who are Black and White through and through but can’t gain access to the ground due to the cost and lack of availability of tickets. The Lads who represent the Club at away games and create an atmosphere second to none.

In the good old days, the game belonged to the real supporters, those who were taken by their Dads and then those who took their own children and so on. The game has gone as far as I remember it and with the introduction of VAR even more so.

You’ll be pleased to hear, I won’t return to SJP before I go to meet my maker, rather continue what I do every week, attend a different non-league ground and exit, thoroughly entertained and delighted at the passion, graft and entertainment I’ve bought into, at a bargain £4-£6, or £9 if I go to Marine further up the Pyramid.

Going to Wembley in 2009 / 2010 / 2011 to support my beloved Whitley Bay is something I relive frequently. The experience of Saturday 2nd March rarely so, I’d suggest.

(Imagine my surprise to read the following day in The Sunday Sun how brilliantly we’d outfoxed Wolves and had turned a corner!! All players 8/9/10 out of 10, apart from Trippier, who’d had the audacity to come off with a calf strain. No mention that Wolves were without their two main men up front and could have played until midnight and not scored, Ait-Nouri their best hope from left back!!)

The conundrum of how to improve atmosphere at St James’ Park will remain forever. Respect to those who are giving up their valuable time to solve the unsolvable. When the main aim is to make money, money will always remain King.

Best Wishes to all diehard Mags.