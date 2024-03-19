Opinion

Where Newcastle United would be now if Eddie Howe HADN’T taken the job

Eddie Howe became Newcastle United Head Coach on 8 November 2021.

Twelve matches gone and not a single win on the pitch.

Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce had left behind a total shambles for the new club owners and Eddie Howe to tackle.

However, my question today is… what if Eddie Howe hadn’t taken up the challenge?

What if the Newcastle United owners had appointed somebody else, or… brace yourself, kept Steve Bruce?

Wind back and at the time Eddie Howe arrived, Newcastle United had five points and were joint bottom of the Premier League.

When the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium took over the club in October 2021, it was billed as vast amounts of money would make Newcastle United successful.

Well as we know, wanting to spend money and being allowed to do so, are not always the same thing these days.

Whilst there is also the time factor AND the situation inherited.

What would have happened in these initial two years and four months if a different manager (managers?) had been in charge from November 2021 until March 2024?

Survival?

Easy to forget just how desperate things were back in November 2021.

A demoralised and not even fit enough Newcastle squad, Eddie Howe or anybody else had a massive job on just to avoid relegation.

The NUFC squad took a long time to be turned around and then on 27 December 2021, Eddie Howe lost his only Premier League level striker, Callum Wilson looked out for the season.

Nobody wants to sell their main strikers mid-season and Eddie Howe identified Chris Wood, he and the NUFC owners ridiculed for paying the £25m release clause for Wood from Burnley. A very brave move from all concerned.

Nevertheless, after playing 20 Premier League matches, Newcastle were still second bottom of the league with only 12 points, Burnley bottom with 11 points but three games in hand.

My verdict

Well there is no way for me that any other manager could have done as well as Eddie Howe did in that time period, to have the third best points haul of all PL clubs in the second half of that 2021/22 season.

Would Newcastle United have survived relegation that season if appointing a different manager?

I would say a toss of the coin, a 50/50.

Top four and Champions League

Assuming another manager had kept Newcastle up in the 2021/22 season, would they have managed top four in 2021/22 as Eddie Howe did?

My verdict

I don’t need any coin for this one.

Absolutely no chance.

Reaching a cup final

Eddie Howe took NUFC to the League Cup final.

A first cup final for Newcastle United in 24 years.

My verdict

Would a different manager have achieved this?

Very difficult to believe that, I would say at least a 95 per cent no.

This current season

Assuming United had survived in 2021/22 AND finished top four in the Premier League in 2022/23 AND experienced the kind of obstacles Eddie Howe has faced this season, in terms of unavailable players and so on.

Would another manager have done better, worse, or similar?

My verdict

I have to say that in my opinion, Eddie Howe has done a remarkable job in near impossible circumstances.

I don’t think another manager would have done so (relatively) well as Howe has done.

Not a case of saying this has ended up a great season, more a case of accepting just what the reality has been at NUFC this 2023/24 campaign.

Signing players

With the money spent so far under the new ownership, would have been spent as well, or worse, or about the same? If a different manager appointed?

My verdict

Eddie Howe kicked it off with the spectacular signing of Kieran Trippier for £12m in January 2022. The fact he had signed him for Burnley as well back in the day and had a great relationship with the England star, having been key to the appointement.

The likes of Pope, Barnes, Bruno, Burn, Botman, Tonali, Minteh, Livramento, Targett, Isak and Gordon have followed.

I think safe to say that Eddie Howe’s signings collectively, are now worth far more than they cost AND have helped NUFC to do what they have done in the meantime.

Another simple no, an alternative manager very very unlikely to have spent so well.

This all feels like a ‘What have the Romans ever done for us…’ but I think we all have to appreciate the astonish job Eddie Howe has done AND continues to do.