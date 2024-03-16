Opinion

Where Newcastle United need to be in 14 months time

The now biggest game of this Newcastle United season awaits us at 5.30pm.

The ultimate test away at the Premier League champions, champions of Europe and FA Cup holders, Manchester City.

So a nice easy bye into the semis for us then…

Joking aside, I think its gonna be extremely difficult for us today and to add insult to injury, we have to find a way to do it on their turf too.

I imagine most people have written Newcastle United off today and given up any hope of getting into Europe for next season.

Overall, things haven’t turned out as we would have hoped, for different reasons, but we can’t change what’s happened earlier in the season, it’s been and it’s gone.

I still believe there’s some spark left in us though. I’m not saying for sure we are going to win today and finish the season like a Japanese Bullet Train… but I believe we can.

We haven’t become a bad side overnight. A bit lost perhaps?

I think there’s enough there though to reinvent ourselves and turn the tide. I’d say its a mixture of a good side playing badly at times, along with the knock on effect the injuries over the season have caused.

So while there’s a limited amount we can possibly do this season (asides of course, potentially winning the FA Cup), I’m looking beyond this season. What I’d like to see happen in the summer as transfers go, plus what I’d like to see achieve on the pitch where it ultimately matters.

So for this season, I’d like us to finish well and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference league (renamed as UEFA Conference League as from the 2024/25 season). So I’m targeting seventh from where we are now and treating anywhere higher, plus the FA Cup, as a bonus.

Hopefully achieving that this season, thoughts turn to the summer transfer winodw.

I’d like us to buy a centre forward, a right winger, a left back, a young up and coming centre back to replace Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles long term. In doing that, we have to let some players go. We can’t obviously let too many players fans may deem ‘not good enough’ go, as it is just not possible to replace them all this summer. We will have to be patient in that respect and bear with it, players we may not rate still being at the club a while longer yet.

As for next season on the pitch.

If Newcastle United qualify for the UEFA Conference League, I’d obviously want NUFC to win it… and indeed expect us to, if I’m honest. It’s not a big honour in my eyes but it’s a trophy , something nobody has seen at Newcastle United in 55 years and counting. It would be a start and a monkey at long last off our backs.

As for targets in the other competitions.

Go for the League Cup and FA Cup again and I’d be content enough with qualifying with the Europa League as a minimum next season, so top six would be where I would aim on the back of this season.

So, my Newcastle United realistic ambitions…

2023-2024

Seventh in the league (FA Cup we live in hope…)

2024-2025

Win the UEFA Conference League, have a good crack again at the domestic cups and top six in the Premier league.

This is where I’d be happy enough and looking to be at least, a year from now.

