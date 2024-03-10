Opinion

When Saturday comes – I still enjoy them even if…

I still enjoy my Saturdays, even if Newcastle United aren’t playing.

There is usually always something to pique my interest.

Yesterday, I took my dog Little Edd for a walk from Tynemouth to North Shields, before hopping on a bus bound for Whitley Bay.

After purchasing a Mother’s Day card we spent an hour in the Fat Ox and I must say that it was refreshing to hear how much the lads in the pub are really looking forward to playing Chelsea on Monday night.

Not one of my mates think that we will lose the game against the expensively assembled Blues.

The dark clouds that were hanging over the Toon only a couple of weeks ago seem to have now dispersed and most of the lads I know have a much brighter outlook.

I watched Saturday’s early Manchester United v Everton kick-off at Tynemouth club. The Salford club were average and there is no fluidity in their play. Everton gave two stonewall penalties away though and that turned out to be enough to separate the sides.

I headed for home to listen to coverage of the 3pm kick offs.

Wolves managed to leapfrog above us with a home win against Fulham but I think we will finish comfortably above them come the end of season.

Down in the Championship, leaders Leicester were held by Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Third placed Ipswich lost ground after a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City, two very late goals a massive blow after the visitors had taken the lead.

Fourth placed Southampton eventually managed to overcome struggling Sunderland who made it “seeyx defeats ina rowa ya knaa’s marra.” The mackems had actually come back from 2-0 down before Southampton upped the ante to run out comfortable 4-2 winners. I think Sunderland may just have left it a little too late this year for another relegation push.

I expected Arsenal to beat Brentford at the Emirates and they duly obliged with an 86th minute winner to go top of the EPL by a point.

After Mikel Arteta’s behaviour this season, it would somewhat gall me if the Gunners surprisingly won the title.

The game that will go a long way to deciding the final outcome takes place today at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City.

I’m backing Pep Guardiola’s boys to stick it up Jurgen Klopp and his team at tea time today.

In the early Sunday kick off, Aston Villa take on Spurs at Villa Park. This should be a canny game and I reckon that honours may well finish even.

Tomorrow night I’ll be cabined up in my Northumbrian tartan pyjamas and dressing gown, malt in hand and tuning into the action at Stamford Bridge.

I’m quite relaxed and confident in the knowledge that Eddie Howe will put out an enterprising side, that will hopefully bring all three points back to Tyneside.