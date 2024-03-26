Opinion

What sad empty lives these people must have

No Newcastle United.

No alcohol.

What sad empty lives these people must have.

I must admit, this international ‘break’ is proving a struggle.

No Newcastle United matches for a couple of weeks and then for some daft reason that I can’t really recall, I then decide that I am also going to go on some kind of health kick as well.

Obviously, when I say health kick, I don’t mean anything long lasting. More just a case of a very temporary rest, no alcohol for a month. Well… actually, a couple of weeks, as I knew I couldn’t pretend even to myself, that I would be going without a drink for longer than that.

The trouble is with these international breaks, is that it gives you far too much time to think.

You know, all those other things in your life, like jobs, relationships, family and so on.

Then when you add in no alcohol to soften that blow of no Newcastle United (World Cup and Euros tournaments also count, not international friendlies or qualifying stages – which may as well be friendlies), you are talking about a seriously long fortnight to get through. For me anyway.

If you live without any Newcastle United or alcohol, it must be a very strange existence.

No ups and downs of how the matches go, win or lose.

No ups and downs of getting a bit ‘merry’ and then the hangover next morning.

Your life must just go along on a straight line, with very few highs and lows.

I wouldn’t like to even try and add up the number of times every year when my mood / head is affected for better or worse by Newcastle United and / or alcohol.

Of course, we are in a very privileged position as Newcastle United fans, not ‘too many’ trophies but imagine supporting a different team and not having NUFC matchdays, the city centre absolutely buzzing and drinking pre and post-match in the toon.

I was once at one of my wife’s works dos, all the people she works with and their partners. At one point I got trapped for a long time (well it felt like it anyway…) talking with this bloke who didn’t have any interest in football but was obsessed with Formula 1, or indeed anything with an engine that went around a track etc, plus he didn’t drink, said he didn’t feel the need to because he could have just as good a time without alcohol.

Maybe other people can get just as much out of other sports, other pastimes, as I get from following Newcastle United. Anything is possible but I just don’t see how.

When I go away on holiday and as you do, you start talking to other blokes who are there with their families. I can guarantee you that if they are football fans, then no matter who they support, you can talk to them for hours about football. Even longer if they like a drink as well!

I just can’t imagine the same scenario where two Formula 1 fanatics meet, or say two Rugby fans get talking, or two Golf blokes, what is there to talk about? Football is just on a whole different level.

This is not to glorify drinking. Well, just a bit…

More a case of saying just how perfect the two things go together for so many of us, Newcastle United and alcohol.

If you then add into that mix going to an away game, well that is just perfect.

Or should I say near perfection? Newcastle United, alcohol and a European away trip, now THAT is perfection.