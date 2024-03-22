Opinion

What Darren Eales really said about Newcastle United ‘having’ to sell players – Time to revisit

Back in January (2024) when the latest accounts for the 2022/23 season were announced, Darren Eales talked to the media.

At the time his comments, some of them anyway, grabbed plenty of headlines.

Indeed, they are still doing so now, with Bruno Guimaraes asked the following by a journalist on Thursday, when he spoke at the press conference ahead of Brazil’s match against England at Wembley on Saturday.

“Bruno, you’ve talked about the challenges Newcastle have had this season, how has it been for players like yourself when the club has come out and said that someone of value has got to be sold at the end of the season?

“Has it been difficult to deal with that as a group of players?”

I thought Bruno Guimaraes was excellent in his reply as the journalist clearly out for mischief and indeed you can read and watch here what Bruno said in reply to that journalist.

However, I thought it would be worth having a look back at exactly what Darren Eales said back in January and how does ‘someone of value has got to be sold at the end of the season’ compare to the… truth?

This is what Sky Sports reported on those Darren Eales comments back in January:

Darren Eales asked if possible the likes of Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak could be sold?

“On any player, at any time, it depends on circumstances.

“It is difficult to hypothesise but, if we’re offered £1bn for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense.

“Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club.

“It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.

“Whether that is because of the contract length of the player in question, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, but all of this could make sense to trade that player.

“It is counter-intuitive and part of the inherent system of PSR that there is an incentive to trade your players if you want to re-invest, by the nature of the boundaries.”

Darren Eales asked if every player has a price?

“Yes.

“If you are churning players you create more headroom.

“We have seen lots of examples of this elsewhere.

“Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool and they brought in Allison and Virgil Van Dijk.

“Jack Grealish going from Aston Villa and they have reinvested and reloaded.

“Declan Rice at West Ham, it’s just the nature of the beast.

“If you trade players on, it creates more headroom .

“You have to keep growing that headroom, increasing commercial revenue and player trading.”

Darren Eales asked about strengthening the Newcastle United squad?

“January is a difficult window to get value when you’re in the middle of the season and you are trying to bring quality in.

“Clubs aren’t willing to, or are less willing in January, to lose those types of players.

“Summer is always better from a value and a planning perspective.

“Secondly, we have had a number of injuries and we have got some very good players coming back in the second half of the season.

“We have that aspect as well when we look at the squad and talk about strengthening, we have players coming back who will have an impact.

“That will be the first couple of things, but like everything, we have to approach it on the medium to long term basis rather than kneejerk reactions.

“You have seen from the accounts the level of investment in the squad.

“We always have to be mindful of the PSR stuff and making sure we are always going to be compliant long term.

“For us, Jan isn’t a great window for us to be doing business. That doesn’t mean we won’t do any business, as we saw with AG last year. It’s difficult [though] to do any major surgery.”

As you can see, at no point was Darren Eales saying in January that ‘someone of value has got to be sold at the end of the season.’

It was simply talking hypotheticals and generalisations.

Plus with the three players that he mentions in Rice, Coutinho and Grealish, all of those three wanted to leave their clubs and that makes it a very specific circumstance.

West Ham weren’t desperate to sell Rice and neither were Villa to move Grealish on, quite the opposite.

So how does that equate in any way to ‘someone of value has got to be sold’ at Newcastle United this summer?

If a player at any club makes clear they want to leave, then in the vast majority of cases that club accepts it is pointless forcing such a player to stay.

Which would be the same at Newcastle United, as per elsewhere, however, that is very different to actively look to sell players.

Darren Eales actually makes clear as well when using the £1billion exaggerated figure, that only very very few players at very very few clubs would not be sold at any price.

Eales was in essence simply pointing out the realities of how FFP/PSR is currently structured, whereby if you sell a certain player for a certain price, then depending on how much he cost and his contract circumstances, the sale of that particular player could then allow you to spend far more in that window than the actual price you are selling the player for.

Also, back in January, Eddie Howe was at pains to say after the Darren Eales comments, that the reality is that the intention would be to potentially sell certain squad players and not star players, to give the club this extra flexibility in the transfer market.

Which actually has already happened at Newcastle United under Eddie Howe and this NUFC ownership.

Shelvey and Wood going out in the January 2023 window which helped allow the Anthony Gordon signing to happen.

Then the same in the next window, when ASM was sold in summer 2023 to help give the extra FFP wriggle room to allow the signings of Tonali, Barnes and Livramento.

I don’t think the Darren Eales comments back in January were particularly helpful, because as we have seen, by speaking openly and stating the obvious that every player has his price at pretty much any club, that then gets twisted into NUFC wanting / needing to sell their best players. With also of course Eddie Howe then having to deal with a load of nonsense at his match press conference that followed the Eales comments.

What is also reality is that no player is irreplaceable.

If Eddie Howe knew that by selling any one of our players, that then this would allow him to bring in another player or players that would make the Newcastle United team / squad even stronger, then why would anybody be against it?

Which reminds me of another well used phrase, nobody is bigger than the club.

As fans we have a life sentence but we know that all directors, managers, players will move on at some point.