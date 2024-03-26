News

West Ham media with bizarre Newcastle United claims ahead of Saturday

It is West Ham up next for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side knowing that a win at St James’ Park would take them to only a point behind the Hammers who are currently in seventh place, plus NUFC have a game in hand on David Moyes’ team.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, some bizarre and amusing claims (see below) from West Ham media.

They are reporting that ‘West Ham have received a massive boost…The Magpies are battling a severe injury crisis…Newcastle are in dire straits.’

Well, unless, you have been hiding in a cave these past five or so months, Newcastle have had the ‘odd’ injury problem.

Plus ironically, these dramatic West Ham comments come at a time when actually Newcastle fans just might be the most optimistic they have been for many months, regarding the injury situation.

The only players definitely ruled out of this West Ham match through injury are Nick Pope who has been missing for four months and hopefully set to return in April, Joelinton missing for months as well and Callum Wilson coming up to two months missing as well. Whilst Sven Botman was struggling for both form and fitness and not the biggest surprise that he is now having surgery on his knee problem.

The only other definite absentee on Saturday is Sandro Tonali and of course injury nothing to do with his absence, an absence that we all know (even those West Ham media characters hiding out in remote caves) is due to a near year long gambling ban and he only played a handful of matches this season before that ban kicked in.

Eddie Howe has actually what could be a far more positive outlook on player availability as we head towards two home games only three days apart. I think the NUFC Head Coach with a perfectly timed sunshine break for the squad (players not away for internationals) in Dubai, for rest and recuperation and warm weather training. Amusingly, the media getting absolutely no access or even any updates as to what is happening at that warm weather camp.

Newcastle United went into this international break with claims reporting every chance of the likes of Trippier, Barnes and Livramento hopefully back available for these West Ham and Everton matches. Plus of course those others on the Dubai trip, also getting a timely recharge of their batteries.

We have also seen the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon showing that any previous injury concerns haven’t impacted them on international duty. Isak playing two full matches for Sweden, whilst Gordon started and starred for England against Brazil, as did Bruno for the opposition.

None of us are going to take anything for granted on the fitness and injury front but realistic hope that Newcastle United can attack these final 10 matches of the season with a gradually improving availability of players situation.

Claret and Hugh independent West Ham site – 26 March 2024:

‘West Ham have received a massive boost ahead of their crucial clash with Newcastle United this weekend. The Magpies are battling a severe injury crisis, potentially handing the Hammers a golden opportunity to grab all three points.

With both David Moyes and Edddie Howe under pressure for differing reasons, the crunch clash could go a long way to deciding who keeps their job.

Whilst West Ham have a mostly fit squad, Newcastle are in dire straits. Up to eight first-team players are unavailable, including their top scorer Callum Wilson, who has a history of tormenting the Hammers. Other key players like goalkeeper Nick Pope, defender Sven Botman, and midfielder Tonali are also out.

With key players missing for Newcastle, David Moyes will hopefully smell blood and go on the front foot. If the Hammers can play to their potential, they have a strong chance of securing something at St. James’ Park.’