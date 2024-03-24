News

Wembley joy for Newcastle United duo on opposing sides – Both get what they want

It ended England 0 Brazil 1.

Anthony Gordon surely having now booked his place on the plane to Germany this summer, whilst Bruno pulled the strings for Brazil in midfield, where he is now a regular first team starter.

An entertaining match for an England friendly, as Newcastle United duo Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes both put in very good performances.

The pair subbed on 75 and 78 minutes respectively having impressed, not so impressive the England defending as finally Bruno took advantage with an 80th minute Endrick winner.

Bruno Guimaraes simply reinforced what a good player he is and whilst he has had to carry Newcastle United for so many months in midfield, with so many key players missing, he showed his quality with players of a similar level around him on Saturday night.

As for Anthony Gordon, on his debut he fitted in seamlessly for England and instantly looked comfortable, meant to play at this level.

As for England overall, problems.

The defence is a major issue. Chilwell was shocking on the left and with Walker going off early, that saw a massive drop in quality. Maguire as we already knew, not good enough, so only Stones looking up to the levels needed. Kieran Trippier a massive loss for Gareth Southgate in this game and would have seriously improved the quality if playing on right(after Walker forced off) or the left. As for who should be playing in the middle, well one thing for sure, Maguire isn’t the answer.

Newcastle United internationals – March 2024:

Thursday 21 March

Portugal 5 Sweden 2

Emil Krafth arriving as a 60th minute sub with Sweden already 4-1 down and Alexander Isak playing the full match but not getting on the scoresheet. The friendly taking place in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes. This was also the first game for Sweden with former Newcastle United striker Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge, after he took over in late February 2024 after leaving Blackburn.

Friday 22 March

Poland U20s 1 England U20s 5

Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley started and starred in this 5-1 England Elite League hammering of Poland. The NUFC duo subbed off in the 72nd and 78th minutes respectively when England were 4-0 up, before both sides scored in the closing stages. Seventeen year old Lewis Miley was making his England Elite League debut.

Saturday 23 March

England 0 Brazil 1

Denmark v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

Slovakia v Austria (Martin Dubravka)

Monday 25 March

Sweden v Albania (Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak)

Russia v Paraguay (Miguel Almiron)

Tuesday 26 March

Republic of Ireland v Switzerland (Fabian Schar)

England v Belgium (Anthony Gordon)

Spain v Brazil (Bruno Guimaraes)

Norway v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka)

Czech Republic U20s v England U20s (Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley) Elite League