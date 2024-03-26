Opinion

Welcoming this interest from rival clubs wanting to sign Newcastle United players

I am reading and hearing a lot of concerns about Newcastle United players targeted by other clubs.

The media of course happily feeding these worries.

For me, Newcastle supporters are looking at this totally the wrong way.

They should welcoming interest from rival clubs in signing Newcastle United players, not worrying about it.

Whether that ‘interest’ is indeed real, or simply invented by the media.

I tell you the time to start worrying.

When other clubs aren’t interested in signing Newcastle United players!

If you have supported Newcastle for more than two minutes, you will have experienced plenty of those years.

Indeed, pretty much an entire decade and a half where anything remotely of lasting value was sold by Mike Ashley, without a second glance. Newcastle United then left with the players who nobody else wanted.

So I love now reading that…

Manchester City, PSG, Barcelona and countless others would love to sign Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal (and countless others etc etc) want Alexander Isak.

Bayern Munich putting offers in during the January 2024 window for Kieran Trippier.

This is of course what the difference is.

Other clubs wanting to sign the best Newcastle United players, as compared to actually being able to sign them.

We saw this perfectly with Kieran Trippier two months ago.

Bayern Munich saw the England defender as the perfect signing to help them win the Bundesliga and have a proper crack at the Champions League.

The Newcastle United owners knocking back offer after offer and Trippier himself not pushing to leave, Bayern eventually coming out in public to admit defeat.

Since the change of ownership and head coach, no Newcastle United players have willingly left, or pushed to do so. The only NUFC employee trying to force his way out has been Dan Ashworth!

It is almost as though this is now a completely different club…

None of us are naive enough to think that we will never have any Newcastle United players who in the future, for whatever reason, will decide they want to leave St James’ Park.

You can’t stop other clubs putting bids in either, as you saw with Bayern Munich and Kieran Trippier.

Your club can though do plenty if other clubs do put in an offer, as indeed we saw with Trippier.

Just because there are now some top quality Newcastle United players, it doesn’t mean that you have to sell them, nor does it necessarily mean they even want to consider leaving.

Who wouldn’t want to have the likes of Bruno, Joelinton, Botman, Pope, Isak, Trippier, Gordon and others in their squads?

Why lose any sleep over any clubs wanting to buy Newcastle United players, when you know that even if any NUFC star was sold, it would be for the highest possible transfer fee and the only intention would be for the Newcastle United squad to get even stronger by using that money (and PSR/FFP extra flexibility) to sign other quality players.

We are still facing problems even now from the Mike Ashley era, where players not good enough were given ridiculously long and lucrative (compared to their ability) level wages, so Newcastle United simply can’t get rid of them.

That is the massive problem, when you end up stockpiling countless players who aren’t good enough AND you can’t shift them.