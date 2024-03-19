Opinion

We had the Newcastle United squad to succeed this season – Reality

Eddie Howe prepared his Newcastle United squad for the new campaign.

It was going to be a busy one.

The Newcastle United squad bolstered by five (in reality four) new additions in the summer 2023 transfer window.

Eddie Howe trying to balance the immediate and the future, with Harvey Barnes (aged 25), Sandro Tonali (23), Tino Livramento (20), (on an initial loan) Lewis Hall (18) and Yankuba Minteh (18) all signed.

Minteh though heading straight off to Feyenoord on a season long loan to get first team football to help his development, plus almost certainly I’m guessing he may have struggled to get a work permit if heading straight to play in the Newcastle United set-up.

Much was said, especially in the media, about whether this Newcastle United squad would be able to cope with the demands of four competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Now in March 2024 of course, we are seeing plenty people claiming that the drop off in form and results these past four months or so is ‘proof’ that this Newcastle United squad was never going to be strong enough to cope.

Is that really true though?

Start of the season

This is personally how I saw the Newcastle United squad for this 2023/24 season. The initial first choice starting eleven, the bench, then the others.

Newcastle United 2023/24 starting eleven

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Gordon, Isak

Newcastle United 2023/24 bench

Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Barnes, Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Targett, Murphy, Anderson

Newcastle United 2023/24 other squad players

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Miley, Krafth, Hall

So in total, I make that 28 players.

Of the 28, I would have seen it as effectively 24 of the Newcastle United squad that Eddie Howe would be considering using, with in reality Karius, Gillespie, Dummett and Ritchie as emergency back-up.

Hand on heart, I think Eddie Howe had put together a pretty excellent Newcastle United squad in the circumstances.

As we all know, FFP/PSR restrictions meant the Newcastle United squad couldn’t be totally overhauled immediately (if money no object and no FFP, then yes a central defender for sure as well, maybe one or two other positions as well). So were never going to have a perfect squad, however, Eddie Howe had ensured that the key engine room and wide players had numerous options, the positions / players that you need to do most of the running. This Newcastle United squad now at last meaning NUFC getting so much closer to being able to do what other top Premier League clubs do, change three or four midfield and attacking players to see out the final half hour or so matches without it meaning a massive drop off in quality.

In my layout above, having picked a first eleven, I actually found it impossible to pick only nine bench choices, I have ten. This a clear indication for me that this Newcastle United squad was in very healthy shape for the 2023/24 challenges. A 17 year old Lewis Miley not even in a matchday squad as things stood for me at the start of the season…

As well as those who have missed a lower number of matches, of those 21 I named above as first choice starters and on the bench, I make it that all of these have missed very significant numbers of games and in many cases have been rushed back when not fully fit because otherwise, Eddie Howe having literally no realistic first team starting alternatives. So having to play and at times underperform, plus in some cases be ruled out through injury once again.

Pope, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Isak, Barnes, Wilson, Targett, Anderson

The likes of Trippier, Livramento, Longstaff and Gordon also having had injury issues, including very recently.

From roughly October the numbers of players unavailable started to be difficult and when we got into November things escalated beyond belief.

When you are talking 10 or 11 of your first choice 20 or 21 players are unavailable match after match, week after week, month after month, no Premier League team could be expected to regularly produce results, than even if say ‘only’ five or six missing constantly, never mind half your matchday squad.

After a very challenging starting set of fixtures against Villa (won 5-1) and defeats to Liverpool (carried massive luck) and away to Man City and Brighton, things settled down after the September internationals.

Eddie Howe had his Newcastle United squad sorted and into gear, winning five of the next six games scoring 16 goals and only conceding one (in the 4-1 hammering of PSG) and the only failure to win was the 0-0 in Milan.

Indeed, from mid-September to early December 2024, the form of this Newcastle United squad was rock solid:

Played 17 Won 10 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Goals Scored 34 Goals Against 12

These results achieved despite an ever worsening list of unavailable players, many of them key individuals.

I think most rational Newcastle United fans would accept that the tipping point came, when on top of all the other injuries (by this point 17 year old Lewis Miley was having to start every single match and the first eleven was picking itself) Nick Pope got injured late in the win over Man U on 2 December 2023.

Since that injury, the available members of the Newcastle United squad have had these results:

Played 20 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 11 Goals Scored 35 Goals Against 40

These past four months or so, the idea of Eddie Howe having options for his starting eleven and to make positive changes during matches, has become a bit of a surreal distant memory.

For those that doubt the Newcastle United squad this season and whether fit for purpose, a couple of examples before things got crazy and pretty much unmanageable…

On the 27 September 2023, Eddie Howe made ten changes to his starting eleven but despite that, Newcastle kept a clean sheet and defeated Manchester City.

On 1 November 2023, Eddie Howe made eight changes to his first choice team and yet the Newcastle United squad delivered once more, hammering Man U 3-0 at Old Trafford!

Our enemies in the media and elsewhere want to pretend that Newcastle United have been no more unlucky than many other Premier League clubs when it comes to having players unavailable this season.

If you honestly believe that then you are a hopeless cause.

As for any Newcastle United fans wanting to claim this, I pity you and your motivations.

A recent BBC Sport study showed that Newcastle United had lost hundreds and hundreds of days more to injury this season than any other Premier League club and that doesn’t even take into account the Tonali loss for Eddie Howe and hundreds more days to add on for suspended NUFC players this season.

If Eddie Howe can keep what he sees as his core of 17 or 18 players or so and then adds a few more quality additions to the Newcastle United squad this summer, then I don’t see many Premier League squads better equipped to attack next season, barring gambling bans and ridiculous numbers of injuries…