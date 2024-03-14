Opinion

We asked Newcastle United fans to rate the job Eddie Howe has done this season – Intriguing results

The question we asked Newcastle United fans on Wednesday was – How would you rate the job Eddie Howe has done this season in these circumstances?

There was no right or wrong answer.

This was simply a matter of opinion.

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

So we thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about Eddie Howe and things so far this season.

A snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far.

Taking into account the circumstances Eddie Howe has had to deal with across this 2023/24 season.

So we asked fans choose from five options, what fits best with how they thought things had gone.

Asking how do you rate the job Eddie Howe has done this 2023/24 season (as at 11 March 2024) at Newcastle United, in the circumstances (injuries, suspensions, players struggling for full fitness, number of matches, the cup draws, the backing in the transfer market, the quality of players he inherited, the quality of players available, whatever…)

The Eddie Howe verdict from Newcastle United fans

9% Far worse than could have been expected

24% A little worse than could have been expected

35% Pretty much what could have been expected

19% A little better than could have been expected

13% Far better than could have been expected

As I say, it can get difficult to judge exactly how the fanbase overall is feeling, as Twitter, YouTube, social media generally and comments sections etc, very much attract a large proportion of attention seekers, who on purpose go so over the top with their views (negativity) to try and stand out.

When I look at the stats above from thousands of Newcastle United fans voting, what it tells me is that only 9% claimed Eddie Howe to be doing a really bad job this season, another 24% thought a little worse than should have been the case.

However, just over two thirds of Newcastle United fans voting, 67% (35% + 19% + 13%), believing that in the circumstances Eddie Howe has done as well as could be expected or even better.

