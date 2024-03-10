Opinion

We are all Manchester City fans today

A few thousand Manchester City fans will be at their match today.

Only a short trip across the north west to Anfield.

However, as well as those in the away end at Liverpool, surely all of us will be Manchester City fans this afternoon?

My feeling for sure is that today’s fixture will be pivotal in the title race.

If Liverpool win at Anfield then they go top of the table and four points clear of Man City with ten games to play and for the first time really, I will fear the scousers might well do it.

A win for Manchester City and they go top, two points clear of Liverpool and for sure on their way to yet another league title, in my opinion.

I know Arsenal are up in amongst it as well and are actually top (a point above Liverpool and two above Man City) ahead of Sunday’s match at Anfield, however, I do think it is between the two teams that meet this afternoon.

So why exactly should Newcastle United supporters and indeed all other neutrals, be Manchester City fans for a couple of hours today?

Well, the thought of Liverpool winning the title is horrendous.

Not so much actually to do with the scousers themselves and their glory hunting fanbase.

More the fact of how the media would go on.

I just doesn’t bear thinking about.

Klopp’s last season, a fairytale ending and so on.

Just look at the way the media went on after their League Cup final win against the non-tryers of Chelsea.

The number of times I have seen journalists, pundits and others saying recently how the overwhelming majority of neutrals will be willing on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool for a sentimental and emotional swansong of a title win…

I do feel overwhelmed actually when hearing that, an overwhelming sensation of wanting to throw up!

I can honestly say that I don’t know a single Newcastle United fan who wants Klopp and Liverpool to win the title. Nor indeed, any fans of other clubs that I happen to know.

To be honest, I don’t know any NUFC fans who want Arsenal to win the league either. The embarrassing way that their manager, fans and club went on, just because Newcastle United had the audacity to beat them at St James’ Park, was beyond belief.

So the default is that we all have to stand with the Manchester City fans on this particular issue.

Hoping very much that Man City win today.

Plus, nobody really cares if Man City win another trophy, everybody just accepts that their trophies are pretty much worthless as they have cheated financially all the way through, breaking all the rules.

Also, despite all their trophies, I don’t know any Manchester City fans. I am guessing they have picked up loads of ‘support’ from new ‘fans’ overseas, picking a Premier League club to follow and now jumping from Man U and Chelsea etc. However, it looks like those at Man City have failed pretty miserably when it comes to attracting glory hunters in this country, certainly judging by how difficult they find it to fill the Etihad despite all the trophies they have bought.

So in a world of so many evils, myself and the vast majority of other ‘neutrals’ are seeing it as the lesser / least evil to be cheering on Man City to win and Liverpool to lose today. The same then for the title season overall.

I might sing a few choruses of Blue Moon as I watch it on TV, when the goals go in for Pep’s boys.