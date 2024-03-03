Videos

Watch official Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights here – All 3 goals AND the celebrations

Watch the Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights below.

An excellent performance from Eddie Howe’s side.

They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways at home in the Premier League.

Newcastle United winning 3-0 and fully deserved.

The black and whites winning against a talented Wolves side who hadn’t lost any of their last six away matches and indeed hadn’t been defeated on their travels since before Christmas.

Wolves having won 4-2 at Chelsea and 2-1 at Tottenham in their last two away matches.

These official Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.

All three away goals AND the celebrations!

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports