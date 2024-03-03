Watch official Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights here – All 3 goals AND the celebrations
Watch the Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights below.
An excellent performance from Eddie Howe’s side.
They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways at home in the Premier League.
Newcastle United winning 3-0 and fully deserved.
The black and whites winning against a talented Wolves side who hadn’t lost any of their last six away matches and indeed hadn’t been defeated on their travels since before Christmas.
Wolves having won 4-2 at Chelsea and 2-1 at Tottenham in their last two away matches.
These official Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.
All three away goals AND the celebrations!
See for yourselves.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2
Wolves:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)
Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)
Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)
Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)
Referee: Tim Robinson
Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)
Newcastle team v Wolves:
Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)
Unused subs:
Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
