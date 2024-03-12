Videos

Watch official Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 match highlights here – All 5 goals and how did that go in?

Watch the Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 match highlights below.

A very frustrating performance from Eddie Howe’s side.

Despite their riches on display, a Chelsea side that looked as though they were simply waiting to be beaten.

Yet somehow Newcastle United contrived to lose this one.

The black and whites scored the best (Isak – simply beautiful) and second best (Murphy – simply burst the net) goals of the night.

However, it was the by a country mile worst conceded goal of the night that very much undid United.

A terrible clearance by Botman but that was nothing compared to the woeful goalkeeping of Dubravka, how on earth he lets this one in is beyond me, after only six minutes.

These official Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 match highlights telling the story of the game.

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 3 Newcastle 2 – Monday 11 March 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 43, Murphy 90

Chelsea:

Jackson 6, Palmer 57, Mudryk 76

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 45% (42%) Newcastle 55% (58%)

Total shots were Chelsea 12 (7) Newcastle 11 (5)

Shots on target were Chelsea 8 (4) Newcastle 3 (1)

Corners were Chelsea 0 (0) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn (Krafth 69), Longstaff, Bruno (White 81), Willock (Miley 80), Almiron (Anderson 69), Gordon (Murphy 36), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports