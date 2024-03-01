TV Lisitings

Watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV – Global channel listings this Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to carry on with another win after the midweek FA Cup shoot out at Ewood Park.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 4

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Bolivia Star+

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Cameroon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv Now

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Congo SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia

Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport 6

Denmark Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 1

Gabon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Greece Nova Sports 5

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Guinea-Bissau DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 625 Now Premier League 5Now ENow Player

Iceland SíminnSport 4

India Hotstar VIPJioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Malaysia Astro Go

Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ

Mauritania DStv NowbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ

North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 4 Serbia

Norway Viaplay Norway

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ

Palestine beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports EXTRA 2

Qatar beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Romania Prima Sport 5

Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport Football Plus ROACsport.tvDStv Now

Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia Canal+ Sport 6Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa DStv AppSuperSport Football

South Sudan DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN 4Movistar+DAZN Spain

Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv Now

Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sweden V Sport 1Viaplay Sweden

Syria beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 4

Togo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States Peacock

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam VTVcab ONOn Sports+TV 360

Yemen beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Wolves live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports