Watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV – Global channel listings this Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Wolves Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (3pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to carry on with another win after the midweek FA Cup shoot out at Ewood Park.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Angola SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 4
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Bolivia Star+
Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Burkina Faso SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Burundi SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Cameroon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Chad SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv Now
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Congo SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Croatia Arena Sport 8 Croatia
Czech Republic SkylinkCanal+ Sport 6
Denmark Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Eritrea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ
Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 1
Gabon DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Gambia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Ghana SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Greece Nova Sports 5
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Guinea-Bissau DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 625 Now Premier League 5Now ENow Player
Iceland SíminnSport 4
India Hotstar VIPJioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Kenya SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Korea Republic SPOTV ON 2
Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lesotho SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Liberia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Libya beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Malawi SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Malaysia Astro Go
Mali SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ
Mauritania DStv NowbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mayotte SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Namibia SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Nigeria DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ
North Macedonia MaxTV GoArena Sport 4 Serbia
Norway Viaplay Norway
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ
Palestine beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports EXTRA 2
Qatar beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Romania Prima Sport 5
Rwanda SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Helena SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Senegal SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Serbia Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport Football Plus ROACsport.tvDStv Now
Sierra Leone SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ Sport 6Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa DStv AppSuperSport Football
South Sudan DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN 4Movistar+DAZN Spain
Sudan SuperSport Football Plus ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD DStv Now
Swaziland DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Sweden V Sport 1Viaplay Sweden
Syria beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Thailand True IDTrue Premier Football HD 4
Togo DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports Arabia 9 HD
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZSky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Football Plus ROA
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States Peacock
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport 9 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam VTVcab ONOn Sports+TV 360
Yemen beIN Sports Arabia 9 HD beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Zimbabwe SuperSport Football Plus ROADStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Wolves live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
