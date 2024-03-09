News

Watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings this Monday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Monday (8pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it add to a recent run of five wins in their last six away games in all competitions.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

American Samoa Premier League TV

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Armenia Fast SportsFAST TV

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event

Azerbaijan Idman TVAZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play SportsVOOsport World 1Play Sports 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1

Bolivia Star+

Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Chad SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODDStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Congo SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Croatia Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Cyprus Nova Sports PrimeCytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink

Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark

Djibouti beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport Premium

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky GoSky Sport Top EventWOWSky Sport Premier League

Ghana DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece Nova Sports Prime

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong M Plus Live621 Now Premier League 1Now PlayerNow E620 Now Premier League TV

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 1JioTVStar Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Ireland Sky Ultra HDTalkSport Radio UKSky Sports Premier LeagueSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main Event

Israel Sport 2

Italy Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica Csport.tv

Japan AbemaTV

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Korea Republic SPOTV Prime

Kosovo ArtMotionSuperSport Kosova 3

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Libya beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyiM Plus Live

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA

Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN2 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Mauritania DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Norway V Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayPrima Sport 1

Rwanda Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaTODSuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia

Spain DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROATODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium

Switzerland Sky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier League

Syria TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID

Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Tonga Premier League TVSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT TurkeyIdman TV

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom TalkSport Radio UKSky Sports Main EventSKY GO ExtraSky Ultra HDSky Sports Premier League

United States nbcsports.comSiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUNIVERSO NOWTelemundo Deportes En VivoUSA NetworkUNIVERSO

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Premier League TVSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Venezuela Star+

Vietnam VieONON Football HDK+ SPORT 1VTVcab ONTV 360

Yemen beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Chelsea v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports