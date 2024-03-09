Watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV – Global channel listings this Monday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Chelsea v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Monday (8pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to make it add to a recent run of five wins in their last six away games in all competitions.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
American Samoa Premier League TV
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Armenia Fast SportsFAST TV
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport Top Event
Azerbaijan Idman TVAZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play SportsVOOsport World 1Play Sports 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD1
Bolivia Star+
Botswana DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil Star+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Chad SuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODDStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports LiveMiguiQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Congo SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Croatia Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Cyprus Nova Sports PrimeCytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink
Denmark TV3 MAXViaplay Denmark
Djibouti beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 1
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tvParamount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV
Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport Premium
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany Sky GoSky Sport Top EventWOWSky Sport Premier League
Ghana DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece Nova Sports Prime
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong M Plus Live621 Now Premier League 1Now PlayerNow E620 Now Premier League TV
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 1JioTVStar Sports Select HD1Hotstar VIP
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Ireland Sky Ultra HDTalkSport Radio UKSky Sports Premier LeagueSKY GO ExtraSky Sports Main Event
Israel Sport 2
Italy Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica Csport.tv
Japan AbemaTV
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Korea Republic SPOTV Prime
Kosovo ArtMotionSuperSport Kosova 3
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports English
Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Libya beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyiM Plus Live
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD1
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA
Malta GO TV AnywhereTSN2 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Mauritania DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Namibia SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD1
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Norway V Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1
Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Palestine beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayPrima Sport 1
Rwanda Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOWPremier League TV
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1
Slovakia Canal+ SportSkylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaTODSuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan beIN Sports HD 1DStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K Arabia
Spain DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROATODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Sweden Viaplay SwedenV Sport Premium
Switzerland Sky Sport Top EventSky Sport Premier League
Syria TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID
Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Tonga Premier League TVSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT TurkeyIdman TV
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom TalkSport Radio UKSky Sports Main EventSKY GO ExtraSky Ultra HDSky Sports Premier League
United States nbcsports.comSiriusXM FCNBC Sports AppUNIVERSO NOWTelemundo Deportes En VivoUSA NetworkUNIVERSO
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Premier League TVSky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Venezuela Star+
Vietnam VieONON Football HDK+ SPORT 1VTVcab ONTV 360
Yemen beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Chelsea v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
