Tyne Bridge warning for Newcastle United fans

A Tyne Bridge warning on Monday morning for Newcastle United fans.

An official announcement (see below) from the club revealing that starting in April, NUFC supporters will have to be aware of potential issues when going to home matches (as well as in day to day life).

When it comes to using the Tyne Bridge, Newcastle fans and the general public set to be affected for up to to four years.

Newcastle United official announcement on Tyne Bridge issue for NUFC fans -25 March 2024:

With restoration work set to begin on the historic Tyne Bridge in April 2024, supporters attending upcoming events at St. James’ Park are advised to take note of anticipated travel disruption across the region.

The Tyne Bridge is not only a defining symbol of the North East, but a major gateway to Newcastle and Gateshead which plays a key role across the city’s strategic highways network.

An ambitious four-year programme of restoration is designed to restore the iconic structure to its former glory. It is important that individuals consider the impact this will have on travel across the region, particularly during peak periods including Newcastle United matchdays.

Off-peak lane restrictions will be in place from Tuesday, 2nd April, which will have minimal impact on fans travelling to St. James’ Park for the Premier League fixture between the Magpies and Everton on that date.

An overnight closure is planned from 8pm Tuesday 3rd April, reopening at 6am on Wednesday, 4th April, as engineers start work on the main structural repairs of the bridge. Major disruption is expected from this point as the Tyne Bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction. This will see capacity halved on a major route used by up to 70,000 vehicles a day.

The current programme of works will see lane restrictions in place for a minimum of two years, with further temporary lane closures and overnight closures scheduled for the remaining two years of restoration works, reducing the impact on the city region’s network and local economy. One footway will remain open for walking and cycling.

While mitigation measures have been put in place to help keep the city moving during the restoration period, fans are advised to take notice of anticipated travel disruption.

Supporters travelling around the city are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, follow travel advice, and make the switch to public transport, walking and cycling where possible, as the important refurbishment commences.

Key information

• As refurbishment works move on to the main bridge deck, lane restrictions will come into force which will see capacity reduced to one lane in each direction from Tuesday, 2nd April.

• Major travel disruption is expected as capacity will be halved on the Tyne Bridge, a route which can be used by up to 70,000 vehicles a day.

• Heavy congestion is expected on the Quayside route, Swing Bridge and routes to and from Redheugh Bridge and all approaches to the Tyne Bridge from both Newcastle and Gateshead sides.

• Public transport is strongly advised when travelling to and from Newcastle city centre and Gateshead town centre, whether or not you drive over the Tyne.

• Those required to drive into the city are advised to consider other routes, travel at off-peak times when the roads are quieter, as well as leaving more time for their journey and to expect delays.

• For those travelling across the region it is recommended that the trunk roads and other river crossing options outside the central area are utilised, such as the A1, A19, Tyne Tunnel and Scotswood Bridge.

• The current programme of works will see lane restrictions in place for a minimum of two years, with further temporary lane closures and overnight closures scheduled for the remaining two years of restoration works.

• The restoration programme is funded by the UK Government. The funding is part of a £41.4m bid to the Major Road Network fund in 2019, which includes an upgrade to Central Motorway (A167M).

For full details and to join the mailing list to be kept up to date as this major restoration programme progresses, please visit www.tynebridge.org.

Newcastle United confirmed Premier League matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Wednesday 24 April 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (8pm)

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd (3pm)

Newcastle United fixtures, including to be confirmed matches:

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Man U v Newcastle waiting for rearranged date

Wednesday 22 May 2024 – Tottenham v Newcastle (at MCG – Melbourne Cricket Ground)

Friday 24 May 2024 – A-League All Stars team v Newcastle (at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)