News

Two Newcastle United matches await new dates

Two of the remaining ten Newcastle United matches are now awaiting new dates.

Manchester United’s surprise home win over Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday, means Man U will be in FA Cup action on the weekend of Saturday 20 April.

That leading to the scheduled Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford now needing a new date.

Newcastle’s quarter-final at Man City had already meant the NUFC v Palace game was looking for a new place in the schedule.

This season had seen broadcasters and Premier League make a commitment (see below) to give a minimum of six weeks notice of TV changes until December, then five weeks notice until Match Round 37.

However, they have very predictably just ‘forgotten’ about that promise already this season with previous delayed announcements.

Once again they have done this, as we are now less than five weeks away from that round of PL matches on the weekend of Saturday 20 April, with Premier League club fans not informed of the schedule.

No excuse now, with all the European draws having been made for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competitions, as well as the FA Cup semi-finalists now known.

So we should (hopefully!) expect at least some kind of news from the broadcasters and Premier League in the coming days.

Premier League official site announcement – 12 June 2023:

‘Broadcast selections

The Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice (from the first match in the relevant month) on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks’ from January 2024 until Match Round 37.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United to be confirmed matches to end of 2023/24 season:

*** Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle – New date needed as Man U will be in FA Cup semi action

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date after FA Cup quarter-final clash