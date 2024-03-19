News

Tottenham v Newcastle United at MCG in Australia – Ticket sale dates made public

As most of you know by now, it will be Tottenham v Newcastle down in Melbourne just three days after he Premier League season ends.

A local time 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday 22 May 2024 at the MCG.

It has now been revealed that Tottenham v Newcastle tickets for this friendly will go on sale via Ticketek from 12pm on Thursday 28 March (local time in Melbourne, 1am in UK) and will be priced from $59AUD (roughly £30).

The official announcement from Spurs (see below) also details a pre-sale for their fans, with tickets available from 9am on Monday 25 March (local time in Melbourne, Sunday 24 March at 10pm in UK).

No news as yet from our club on a pre-sale for NUFC fans looking to buy Tottenham v Newcastle tickets.

The Spurs official announcement also states that hospitality packages are available now via www.vipnow.com.au.

Spurs official announcement for Tottenham v Newcastle match at the MCG in Australia:

Scott Munn says it’s ‘exciting’ and a ‘great opportunity’ after it was announced that we are returning to Australia to play Newcastle United as part of Global Football Week in Melbourne in May.

Our Chief Football Officer is back Down Under alongside Assistant Coach and former Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak for the announcement of the post-match friendly fixture against the Toon at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday 22 May (7.45pm local time, 9.45am UK).

Scott knows all about sport in Australia having started his career with the Sydney Organising Committee for the 2000 Olympic Games and working in the NRL, AFL (Aussie Rules) and then joining Melbourne City FC (A-League) as CEO in 2010.

Speaking at the launch in Melbourne on Monday, Scott said: “It’s special for me, yes. I’ve been lucky enough to be here for a number of years, both living and involved in football, and it’s a great opportunity to come back with Spurs.

“For any player around the world of any sporting code, to say we’re playing at the MCG is exciting and I know when I spoke with Ange how positive he was about coming back here and playing on the hallowed turf.

“When we visited Perth last summer we were blown away by the warmth shown to us by our Australian fans, and I know it will be the same in Melbourne.

“We have two official supporter groups here in Melbourne, part of our 11 official supporter groups (OzSpurs) here in Australia, so it will be fantastic for them and we will continue to visit, continue to work with our official supporter groups, continue to work here with Global Football Development and continue to grow the game.”

The fixture marks a return to his home city for Ange Postecoglou, who memorably took charge of the team for the first time on home soil when we faced West Ham United in Perth last summer.

It represents our first return to the world-famous MCG since July, 2016, when we faced Juventus and Atletico Madrid in pre-season action.

Our Global Football Development team will be holding training sessions for aspiring young footballers in Melbourne in the days surrounding our fixture.

Global Football Week Melbourne will also see both men’s and women’s A-League All-Stars teams involved in the high-profile extravaganza.

Broadcast details for our match will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets for our fixture against Newcastle United will go on sale via Ticketek from 12pm on Thursday 28 March (local time in Melbourne, 1am in UK) and will be priced from $59AUD.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Monday 25 March (local time in Melbourne, Sunday 24 March at 10pm in UK). Sign up via the webpage to get pre-sale access.

Hospitality Packages are available now via www.vipnow.com.au.