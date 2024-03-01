News

Top 20 European clubs by revenue from replica shirt sales – New report

A new report has listed a top 20 of European football clubs when it comes to making money via replica shirt sales.

ESPN say (see below) say they have compiled the list from official UEFA data.

They say it is for 2023, which I am guessing means the 2022/23 season for each club.

For reference, in top spot, Barcelona (Nike) – the €179m is equivalent of £153m, whilst in 20th place Inter Milan (Nike) – the €26m is equivalent of £22m.

ESPN report on revenue via shirt sales for European clubs – 1 March 2024:

‘As part of their annual report into the financial landscape of European club football, UEFA recently released an exhaustive dossier for 2023 that covered, among many things, a rundown of the continent’s top-earning clubs in terms of replica kit sales.

The chart shows each club’s kit manufacturer sponsorship revenues (i.e. income from their kit supply deals) merged with their total merchandising revenues for the calendar year.’

Full top 20:

1. Barcelona (Nike) – €179m

2. Real Madrid (Adidas) – €155m

3. Bayern Munich (Adidas) – €147m

4. Liverpool (Nike) – €132m

5. Manchester United (Adidas) – €130m

6. Paris Saint-Germain (Nike) – €97m

7. Arsenal (Adidas) – €89m

8. Chelsea (Nike) – €87m

9. Juventus (Adidas) – €74m

10. Tottenham (Nike) – €74m

11. Manchester City (Puma) – €73m

12. Borussia Dortmund (Puma) – €54m

13. AC Milan (Puma) – €47m

14. Ajax (Adidas) – €41m

15. Galatasaray (Nike) – €35m

16. Leeds United (Adidas) – €35m

17. Celtic (Adidas) – €34m

18. Fenerbahçe (Puma) – €31m

19. Eintracht Frankfurt (Nike) – €26m

20. Inter Milan (Nike) – €26m

As you may have noticed, no Newcastle United.

Who knows just how bad the deal agreed by Mike Ashley with Castore was?

Replica shirt sales will have certainly gone up compared to when Ashley was here but when Castore struggle to supply you with shirts and other official NUFC merchandise at times, even when they have accepted an order and taken payment online, then it hardly points to a brilliant outcome for Newcastle United nor the fans.

The above top 20 showed the usual six in the top 11 in Europe, not just in the top 20, Man City the lowest with £62m (€73m).

Whilst Leeds in 16th with £30m (€35m) a surprise no doubt to many.

What I think we can surely be fairly confident on, is that when any analysis is done on revenues for the 2024/25 season, Newcastle United partnering with Adidas will surely see NUFC in that European top 20.