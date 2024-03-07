Opinion

Time for changing of the guard at Newcastle United

In the 50th minute on Saturday with Newcastle United 2-0 up, there was an audible groan all around St James’ Park as Kieran Trippier sat down in front of the East Stand with no Wolves player near him.

We all knew something was wrong with our talismanic captain, yet another injury in this unprecedented season.

Then 40 minutes later his replacement, the superb Tino Livramento, raced 70 yards onto yet another superb pass from Fabian Schar, beat three Wolves defenders and somehow had the presence of mind to poke the ball home as he fell to the ground. The crowd rose to acclaim his first goal in the famous black and white and I wondered, is this the beginning of a new era for us?

I’m not for one minute suggesting that Kieran Trippier is finished, far from it, he still has plenty to give in the immediate future, I do think however we are reaching a tipping point in our brighter than ever future under PIF.

When you look at our squad it still contains a few of the old guard, alongside another few older, experienced players who were brought in when we were in serious trouble back in January 2022. All of these players have given us brilliant service but all good things come to an end at some point.

If you look at the ages of some of our current team, we have Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Burn, Wilson and Almiron who are 30+, some of them significantly so in football terms. Then add in Lascelles, Ritchie, Dummett, Karius and Gillespie from the back up squad, you can see that significant changes are coming very soon, probably this summer for a lot of them.

The brilliant news is that we have some fabulous younger players ready to step up like Livramento did on Saturday. We’ve seen the emergence of Lewis Miley this season and it was great to see young Joe White get some minutes a few weeks ago, in addition to Alex Murphy who had some game time in the Carabao Cup.

I’m super excited by the prospect of Yankuba Minteh coming back in the summer, I watched him in every game of the AFCON and he was outstanding, he’s absolutely lightning quick with a great left foot. The reports from Feyenoord have been very positive and the experience in Holland and the Champions League will stand him in good stead for next season. I see him as a direct replacement for Almiron, allowing us to bring some much needed transfer money for Miggy, when he eventually leaves us, probably to go to Saudi.

Unfortunately, the disaster which is FFP will still cause us problems this summer but I see some tremendous value in the free transfer market, two absolute stand outs are Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly. Tosin at right centre-back to rotate with Schar and Kelly to replace BDB at left-back, allowing Burn to become a squad player.

Our midfield is in great shape with seemingly Joelinton about to sign a new contract as Amanda Staveley is reported to have taken over talks on a new deal, thanks to Dirty Dan Ashworth now on gardening leave.

Alongside the big Brazilian we have his little mate Bruno, who has been outstanding in the last few games, the returning Tonali making up a very strong starting three. The returning Elliot Anderson, will be a breath of fresh air and at 22 is an absolute star in the making, then when you add in the precocious talent of young Miley, Joe White and our new signing Alfie Harrison, I think the midfield is set for years to come.

The one area we need to address is possibly a strong experience DCM and I think this is a top priority of the board in the summer.

At the top end of the pitch our starting three should now be Willock, Isak and Gordon. Barnes still looks well off the pace since his return but he just needs time and for me will always be an impact sub or a player for rotation if required. I think Minteh will do the same on the right.

The main area that needs addressing is at centre forward, surely everyone knows now that Wilson just isn’t strong enough to be part of our squad in the future, a crying shame for a fantastic striker when he’s fit. The problem is he’s made of tissue paper, when a tug on your arm results in an operation and 12 weeks out, you know your time is up.

Newcastle United probably need two new strikers in the summer and that will eat up the vast majority of our budget, as they don’t come cheap by any means. I was a big advocate of Isak’s international team mate Victor Gyokeres last summer, who was sold for £18m (plus £3m in future add-ons) by Coventry, he’s now being scouted at £40-50m by Liverpool and Arsenal due to his excellent season at Sporting Lisbon. We need someone like him as a third choice (not now obviously but a £12-15m up and coming player) and a blockbuster £60-80m marquee signing.

The other position we need to address is goalkeeper as a back up to Nick Pope. I think Dubravka will leave in the summer, he won’t want to go back on the bench now he’s 35. Burnley’s annual yo-yo back into the championship will reportedly trigger a £20m release clause for James Trafford, the hero of last year’s Under 21 Euros is now 22 and at 6’6 with excellent feet will be England’s keeper of the future. A couple of seasons working with Pope and learning his trade will see him become an outstanding talent.

In conclusion, I’d like to see a Newcastle United starting XI next season of:

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Botman, Kelly, Tonali, Bruno, Joelinton, Willock, Isak, Gordon.

With a bench including the likes of:

Trafford, Trippier, Tosin, Burn, Anderson, New DCM, Barnes, Minteh, New CF

That leaves out Targett, Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Krafth and a few others.

That allows Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Almiron and Wilson to leave, possibly Longstaff and Targett could go as well and could raise around £50m.

The exciting thing is I think this summer is the big one where we kick on to the next level of challenging for titles, cups and Europe. As one of The Mag regulars is fond of saying, the future is so bright I need sunglasses, even at night time!!