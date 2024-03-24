Opinion

Three young Newcastle United strikers who promised so much…

There has been a lot of topical debate on The Mag in the last few days about Newcastle United strikers, which young forwards NUFC should be looking to bring in this summer.

Here though, I’m going to take us back to the late 1980s and early 1990s, when we had three young forwards on our books that we all had high hopes for.

These Newcastle United strikers / forwards got into the first team and showed initial promise of bigger and better things to come, but for one reason or another, it just didn’t work out for these lads when they were with us.

I thought John Gallacher was going to be a star in stripes for us the first time I saw him play against Leeds United on the opening day of the 1989/90 season.

We had our other two new star signings Micky Quinn and Mark McGhee up front that day, with ‘will o the wisp’ Gallacher tucked in alongside on the right.

Jim Smith had raised a few eyebrows when he signed John Gallacher (who incidentally is Sir Alex Ferguson’s nephew) from Falkirk for £100,000. At the time he had only made 16 appearances north of the border.

John scored on his debut and Quinny got the other four as Leeds were thrashed 5-2.

He scored again a week later in our next game and things were looking on the bright side after our previous season’s relegation from the top flight.

John went on to score 7 goals in 27 League appearances before sustaining a bad shin injury. Unbelievably and very sadly he never fully recovered.

He joined Hartlepool United on a free transfer in 1992 and retired from playing a year later.

Andy Hunt arrived at Newcastle United from non-league Kettering Town in 1991. Our club was at another very low ebb and we were stuck in the old Second Division.

It wasn’t long before Andy was thrown in for his debut and for a while he was partnered up front with Steve Howey whilst Mick Quinn was injured.

Andy had a certain swagger and something about him and that seemed to endear him to our supporters who didn’t have much to cheer about at the time.

He scored 11 goals in 43 league appearances in a struggling Newcastle side and left the club to join West Bromich Albion in 1993 (after an initial successful loan in which he bagged nine League goals in as many appearances).

Andy Hunt became a goalscoring hero at the Hawthorns and later also had a very productive spell with Charlton Athletic.

Andy was forced to retire from playing aged only 30 in 2000, after being diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.

He now owns and runs a successful holiday complex in Belize with his wife.

Alex Mathie was signed by Kevin Keegan for £250,000 from Morton in July 1993.

He scored a cracker on his debut at St James’ Park in a 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he found his first team chances limited with the emergence of the superb Peter Beardsley and Andy Cole partnership.

Alex would go on to score four goals in 25 League appearances for the Toon before joining Ipswich Town for £500,000 in 1995.

It doesn’t seem like over 30 years since I watched Gallagher, Hunt and Mathie play for the Toon. It’s actually harder to believe that the three of them are now in their mid-fifties.

They had a twinkle in their eye and the exuberance of youth when they arrived at our club and all three were unlucky in different ways during their spells at St James’ Park.