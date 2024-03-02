News

This is the photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love tonight..

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see tonight.

The first home win of 2024!

Although it is also a fifth win in the last eight games, with two draws and just the one defeat.

An excellent Newcastle United performance seeing them deservedly win 3-0 against Wolves.

A very talented opposition who had won at both Chelsea and Tottenham in their last two away Premier League matches.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

This manager and his players deserve our support, whether winning OR losing.

They did us proud today, some great football and Isak, Gordon and Tino(!) with the goals.

Another photo = The eighteenth one of this season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League… etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports