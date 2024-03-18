Opinion

This is new Newcastle United benchmark for minimum expected points this season

There has been a lot of media coverage that this Newcastle United season is over and the players are already thinking about their summer holidays.

What an absolute load of nonsense!!There is still over 25 per cent of the season left to play, 10 Premier League games before this difficult season comes to a conclusion.

How many times at the start of a new season do we hear the mantra “Judge us after the first 10 games”, why should they

be more important than the last 10 games?

I actually think the next 10 games are absolutely massive for our football club and certain individuals within it.

For almost a decade and a half, the Newcastle United owner only aspired to Premier League survival and the “magic” 40 points, that is long forgotten but I do think a new benchmark is in place, that is 60 points.

I believe if Newcastle United achieve that, we will finish 7th and qualify for European competition next season, anything less than that will have a huge negative impact on our progress.

That means a minimum of 20 points from the remaining 10 Newcastle United fixtures and looking at them, I think it’s a realistic and achievable target, especially now the Salfords sneaked a spawny win yesterday in the FA Cup.

This means that as things currently stand, the schedule shows four of the next five Newcastle United games (West Ham, Everton, Tottenham, Sheffield Utd) are at St James’ Park, with Fulham away the odd one out.

I think we have got to hope for 10-12 points from these fixtures, this will give us some real belief Newcastle United can achieve top seven.

If we could somehow get a well overdue slice of fortune in some of the tougher games, we have the potential to reach even higher and challenge the Salford Reds for 6th place, as I think 62-64 points would achieve that.

We need to do this if we are to maintain our growth targets for next season and beyond.

I think this summer is where the Saudi Arabia PIF have identified the next big step in the 10 year plan. They have steadied the ship, overachieved last season and can’t afford to slip back to far this season.

The good news is, we lose the 2021/22 big loss off the rolling three year period that will include the 2024/25 season.

Newcastle United also have the new sponsorship deals already in place and hopefully more are in the pipeline, coupled with the

sale of two or three players and releasing the out of contract players.

Personally, I think Newcastle United will have a budget of £200m for the next transfer window, plus £400,000 per week extra available on the wages budget for free transfers.

Failure to achieve Europe would seriously restrict the available pool of players as it’s difficult to sell a project when this isn’t available.

The next 10 games are the perfect time to put our marker down, achieve that vital European place, shake up the squad and attack next season with a challenge for top four and that elusive trophy.

HTL