This Garth Crooks obsession regarding Newcastle United continues – Simply embarrassing

You have to laugh at this ongoing Garth Crooks obsession with Newcastle United.

The BBC Sport pundit thinking that if he keeps repeating something often enough, then it will become the truth.

Garth Crooks yet again revisiting something he has claimed about Newcastle United countless times this season.

Garth Crooks talking to BBC Sport after a weekend where Newcastle won 3-0 at home to Wolves and Brighton were hammered by the same scoreline at Fulham – 4 March 2024:

“The Seagulls look like they are suffering from the mental and physical fatigue associated with competing in Europe, which Newcastle have also felt.

“It’s not simply having an impact on both clubs’ injuries, but the ability to produce the expected result or retain their performance levels.

“It will be interesting to see where Brighton and Newcastle finish this season.

“A year out of European competition might do them good and give them a chance to recharge their batteries.”

This is simply embarrassing from Garth Crooks.

I have no idea as to what is the case at Brighton BUT Crooks’ repeated claims that playing in the Champions League has totally wrecked Newcastle United’s season, are simply wrong.

The thing that HAS massively negatively impacted this NUFC season, Garth Crooks doesn’t even mention.

That thing of course is the sheer number of Newcastle United players who have been missing this season, so many of them for lengthy spells.

The number of missing players hasn’t been the only reason that Newcastle haven’t matched last season’s Premier League results BUT it is clearly the overwhelming reason.

A report commissioned by BBC Sport and published last week, looked at how the various Premier League clubs had been affected by injuries this season. The data was for the entire season up to the end of February and before this past weekend’s round of PL matches.

It showed Newcastle United players had lost 1,333 days to injury this season, far more than any other PL club. The average was 814 days.

This unprecedented NUFC injury crisis has been beyond belief, especially as so many key players have been affected, rather than outer squad players that hardly, if ever, make the bench when Newcastle have anything like a decent number of players available.

That astonishing figure of number of days lost to injury by Newcastle United players this season, doesn’t of course include the hundreds of days that will be lost due to Tonali’s suspension.

Back at the start of November, bang in the middle of the very busiest period of matches for Newcastle United, including the Champions League campaign, Eddie Howe’s side met Arsenal. A superb Newcastle performance saw them totally stifle Arsenal who didn’t have a single serious effort on goal, the only ‘shot’ was a weak Havertz effort from distance that was straight at the keeper and the equivalent of a back pass. NUFC deservedly winning that Premier League match, Arsenal’s first PL loss of the season and didn’t we know it! The tears of Arteta and their fans still not dry…

The quality and sheer number of missing players was getting crazy at that point but the likes of Pope, Joelinton, Wilson and Willock all played key roles that day. Even not fully fit we saw the quality of Willock off the bench against Arsenal when he scored and then again when starting in the the win over Wolves, whilst the likes of Pope, Wilson, Tonali and Joelinton are still massively missed, amongst many others in these past four or five months.

Instead of Pope we have had third choice Karius and second choice Dubravka (who has looked far better these last two games against Blackburn and Wolves), whilst instead of Joelinton we have had a 17 year old boy playing every match pretty much. YOu saw the benefits on Saturday when Miley came off the bench and looked refreshed as an impact sub.

The Arsenal match back in early November completed a 12 match run for Newcastle of only one defeat and eight wins (and three draws) in all competitions. However, there was then a tipping point came where United lost a number of other key players that really then impacted.

Since the win over Arsenal in November, Newcastle United have played 23 matches and 17 year old Lewis Miley has played in all of them. He has done an incredible unbelievable job at this stage of his development but to play every match (19 starts and 4 off the bench) over the course of four months, sums up just how stretched Eddie Howe and his squad have been. If Miley hadn’t stepped up so magnificently, I dread to think what would have happened.

Even despite all of the missing players, Newcastle United were only minutes away from Champions League last 16 and a League Cup semi-final against a Championship side, as they led both AC Milan and Chelsea in those December matches BUT with no real positive options to bring off the bench. Due to double figure numbers of missing players.

If Newcastle had been carrying only five or so injuries on average these past four or five months it would have been a different story I think.

As it is, we just have to deal with it and accept that this has been an unprecedented injury situation in the clubs history.

It doesn’t mean that you don’t also look at the other things that could have been done better BUT you do have to accept that having so many key players unavailable for such a long period, is easily the biggest reason for results dipping, not the Champions League!