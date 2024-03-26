Opinion

This Eddie Howe St James’ Park factor – You’d have to be daft to…

It was back on 20 November 2021 that Eddie Howe began his Newcastle United journey at St James’ Park.

A 3-3 home draw against Brentford, the new NUFC boss let down by individual errors as his new side should have won convincingly.

At least he didn’t kick off though with a Premier League defeat at St James’ Park.

Which when you look at it, has been pretty much the story over these entire 28 months for Eddie Howe…

This is the Newcastle United Premier League record under Eddie Howe when it comes to St James’ Park home games:

2021/22

Played 14 Won 8 Drawn 4 Lost 2 Goals For 19 Goals Against 14

2022/23

Played 19 Won 11 Drawn 6 Lost 2 Goals For 36 Goals Against 14

2023/24

Played 14 Won 9 Drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 34 Goals Against 16

So the entire 28 months of Premier League matches at St James’ Park under Eddie Howe:

Played 47 Won 28 Drawn 12 Lost 7 Goals For 89 Goals Against 44

So basically, on average a defeat at St James’ Park every four months during the Eddie Howe era. No wonder it gets taken so badly when it happens.

The reality as well, is that only four different clubs have defeated a Eddie Howe NUFC side at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

Liverpool (three times), who have some kind of curse on Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, best team in the world Man City (twice), plus Arsenal (once). So basically, Eddie Howe losing six games to the best three Premier League clubs at SJP during his time at Newcastle United.

The one big stand out of course, the exception that proves the rule, is Nottingham Forest. Whilst Newcastle didn’t play well that day, the reality for me is that NUFC still didn’t deserve to lose. It was one of those matches where nothing went right, United actually a goal up and Almiron looking sure to put NUFC 2-0 up just before half-time as we had a four v two situation on the edge of their box. Miggy picks the wrong option and suddenly Forest down the other end scoring the first of three breakaway goals that won the match, aided by individual Newcastle United mistakes.

That is what makes me laugh so often, when in advance of games at St James’ Park, so many ‘experts’ predicting defeat for Newcastle United, especially at times this season.

The truth is that under Eddie Howe, Newcastle very rarely lose in the Premier League at SJP and apart from that Forest one, have never experienced a shock home defeat. Just those half dozen against the three best teams, indeed most of those defeats only happening due to fine margins going against NUFC.

If you are wondering just how good this Eddie Howe 28 months St James’ Park Premier League record is, just compare it to the previous 28 months, from the moment Steve Bruce first took charge of an NUFC match at home in the league.

The 28 months of Premier League matches at St James’ Park under Eddie Howe:

Played 47 Won 28 Drawn 12 Lost 7 Goals For 89 Goals Against 44

The 28 months of Premier League matches at St James’ Park before Eddie Howe took over:

Played 43 Won 12 Drawn 15 Lost 16 Goals For 53 Goals Against 67

In the entire time Steve Bruce was at the club, Newcastle United only won by more than a one goal margin, twice in the Premier League at St James’ Park. A 3-0 win over Sheffield United in June 2020 and a 3-1 victory over Burnley in October 2020. Other than that, the other ten home PL wins under Bruce tended to be a combination of luck and very fine margins going in his favour, plus individuals producing key moments.

I’m not taking for granted that Newcastle United will beat both West Ham and Everton at St James’ Park in the next seven days but I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever if NUFC are six points better off by 10pm next Tuesday night. As for getting beat in either of these St James’ Park matches, now that would be a massive shock…