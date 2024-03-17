Opinion

The uncomfortable truth is this – Newcastle United are where they should be

Where should Newcastle United be in the Premier League?

When Eddie Howe took over in November 2021, NUFC were 19th in the top tier.

By the end of the season in May 2022, Newcastle finished 11th in the Premier League.

As for 2022/23, Eddie Howe’s first full season, 4th was where United were positioned come the end of the campaign.

On this Sunday (17 March 2024) morning, this is how the Premier League table looks.

My take on it is that having played all of the top four home and away, then with six of the bottom nine left to play, every chance that Newcastle United will finish seventh.

So anyway, where should we reasonably expect Newcastle United to end up this season?

Is there a way of measuring it?

Well, like many things in life, we surely need to talk money.

Following the summer 2023 transfer window, the CIES Football Observatory produced a report that ranked the cost of what each current squad of players had cost their club.

The report showing the the top 100 clubs in the world who have invested the most on transfer fees (including add-ons regardless of effective payment) to recruit players currently in their squad, all figures in Euros and they even also gave a breakdown of how much spent on each area of the squad.

Transfer fees committed to assemble the squad (€ Million) – Squads as on 11/09/2023. Including any add-ons and paying loans.

As you can see, it is broken down by how much has been spent on players in each position and then the total on the far right.

All of the ‘big six’ have current squads that have cost a lot more than Newcastle United’s (€661 = £565m), this is obviously before you then even factor in the fact that most of the big money signings made by Newcastle have missed loads of games this season. The likes of Botman, Isak, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes etc.

As you can see, West Ham and Villa fill the two places directly below Newcastle United in this list of most expensive squads above, they are also currently above NUFC in the Premier League table of course. Villa and West Ham have very had very few players ruled out by injury this season, so I would think all but guaranteed that when it comes to players available week in week out, the reality has been those two clubs having more expensive available matchday squads than Newcastle’s on a regular basis.

Just as important as the transfers fees Premier League clubs can afford to play, maybe even more important, is the level of wages at the various clubs. Something which is key to attracting top players.

This is a table compiled by The Times recently and shows the latest available figures on Premier League wage bills.

No surprise to see which six clubs are at the top.

The Newcastle United £187m wage bill for 2022/23 is absolutely dwarfed by Manchester City and their £423m, way over twice as much as NUFC ‘s, £236m higher.

Liverpool’s (£374m) is exactly double Newcastle’s, £187m higher.

Whilst Chelsea (£360m) and Man U (£331) are also pretty much double that of NUFC, £173m and £144m higher respectively.

Whilst Aston Villa are also higher than NUFC, Newcastle United only the eighth highest in terms of wages.

Of course everything is about money in the end AND it is the only way you can compete long-term.

It is vital as well of course that revenues increase as rapidly as possible at Newcastle United, as especially with FFP, you simply can’t compete on transfer fees and wages without massively increasing the cash coming in.

Against all odds Eddie Howe produced that fourth place Champions League qualifying finish last season, despite having a squad that cost far less than so many of their rivals and NUFC with a wage bill swamped by these rivals.

That success on the pitch has been key to help significantly increase the revenues for this season, when it comes to so many revenue streams, from matchday to commercial to merit (where you finish in the various competitions).

Even if this season, Newcastle United hadn’t experienced the worst ever injury list in the club’s history (plus Tonali’s ban on top of that), finishing around seventh or eighth would have been a fair expectation, based on the resources available to Eddie Howe. It is up to you to judge how much more slack you could potentially currently allow the NUFC boss, when having been faced with so many months with so many matches but so few available players.

If/when Newcastle United are up amongst the top four or five when it comes to cost of squad and wage bills, only then could anybody dare to suggest that finishing outside the top six is failure.

Last season was a stunning achievement by Eddie Howe and his players.

This season?

I think everybody has to accept that top eight would be success for Newcastle United for sure, whilst taking all factors into consideration, with even five or six unavailable players month after month who knows what could have been the different reality? Rather than so many key players missing and regularly double figures missing in total.

That doesn’t mean that we should all accept whatever as our fate, simply because the top half dozen clubs are still so financially dominant and the missing list of players has been a crazy burden for Eddie Howe.

The NUFC boss will be telling his players that when the Premier League resumes in two weeks time, Newcastle United need to attack those remaining ten matches, starting with those home games in quick succession against West Ham and Everton.