Opinion

The proof that this Newcastle United player has been the biggest miss of all

He is of course one of the many who have been missing BUT I would say for sure, Nick Pope has been the biggest loss of all for Eddie Howe.

An interesting new report on Premier League goalkeepers now backing that up.

A report featuring Nick Pope and all of the other Premier League goalkeepers, evaluating their performances.

This new report from The Other 14 on Thursday (7 March 2024) addresses that, the table below showing the Premier League goalkeepers with the best and worst save percentages:

As you can see, Nick Pope having saved 73.6% of shots he has faced in the Premier League this season.

Only Alisson at Liverpool can beat that, having saved 75.7% of the efforts on goal he has faced.

As always, I find it absolutely incredible that a minority of Newcastle United fans actually wanted Nick Pope dropped, purely because he isn’t as good as some other Premier League goalkeepers when it comes to playing out with his feet.

The reality is that Nick Pope is one of the very best at doing that quite important thing of keeping the ball out of the net. As was shown for sure last season when only Man City matched Newcastle United in terms of how few goals were conceded.

This isn’t an exercise meant to knock Martin Dubravka (13th in the table above, having saved a very decent 67.1% of shots faced in PL games) but I think the evidence is overwhelming, both with stats and what we have seen with our own eyes. Dubravka is a decent Premier League keeper, Nick Pope is a top notch one.

In his 14 Premier League starts this season, Nick Pope let in 14 goals.

In the other 13 PL starts so far this season, Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius have conceded 31 between them.

In his most recent 10 PL starts, Pope leaked only seven goals and kept six clean sheets out of those ten.

Pope’s last 10 Premier League games before injury saw Newcastle win 7, draw 2 and lose 1.

Here are some other 2023/24 NUFC season stats to compare:

From 16 September 2023 to 2 December 2023 with Nick Pope in goal, before his injury:

Played 16 Won 9 Drawn 4 Lost 3 Goals For 31 Goals Against 12

From 7 December 2023 to 27 February 2024, the next 16 games without Nick Pope:

Played 16 Won 5 Drawn 2 Lost 9 Goals For 29 Goals Against 34

Now nobody would claim that those more recent form stats / results would be completely reversed if Nick Pope had been in goal instead.

However… I do think fair to say that Newcastle would have conceded less goals and picked up more points with Nick Pope in nets. Having conceded a shade under three times as many goals (34) in that 16 game period, compared to the last 16 Nick Pope played when he conceded only 12 goals.

Exactly how much better the results would have been, will always be an unknown.

What I do know is that Nick Pope has been a massive loss this season, the biggest loss for Eddie Howe bar none.