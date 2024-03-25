Opinion

The Percy, The Three Bulls, The Strawberry, ‘Reg’ t-shirts and Southend…

Before the first match of the 1992-93 Newcastle United season, there was a tinge of optimism in the air as I boarded the 306 to take me to the Toon.

Lads on the bus wanting to get into the city centre for some early slurps and judging by the cràic, we all seemed relieved that NUFC were going into the campaign with Kevin Keegan still in charge.

The raw emotion of what had went on only three short months earlier when Newcastle United had beaten both Portsmouth and Leicester in our last two games to stay up, had now seemingly given way to a sense of relief and the possibility of a new beginning.

Southend United were to be the visitors at St James’ Park and Newcastle had been buoyed by the summer signings of Barry Venison, John Beresford and Paul Bracewell.

I hit The Percy at just after 11am and was joined by my South Shields mate ‘Big Stevie’ Grant. The Percy has always been a very down to earth boozer with many interesting characters and it wasn’t long before everyone was getting in the mood.

There is nothing like the first day of the season when every team starts with a fresh slate and the joy and anticipation was quickly evident in this most traditional of all pubs.

After a couple of pints, me and Granty headed for the Three Bulls Heads.

In 1992, Embassy were running an advertising campaign for their Regal brand. This featured a middle-aged bloke called Reg who had daft and simple opinions on politics etc.

When a local vendor came into the Three Bulls with a rake of ‘Reg on Sunderland’ t shirts and Reg’s one word answer was ‘sh.te’, me and Granty snapped a couple up.

The bevvy was now going down nicely and before moving on we both swapped our upper garments and put them behind the bar for safe keeping.

We then headed to the Labour Club in our ‘Reg’ t shirts to meet up with our workmate Ashington Mick.

The club was heaving by about 1.30pm and we popped around to The Strawberry about an hour before kick-off.

By 2.55pm we were all in full voice in the Gallowgate as Keegan’s men ran out of the tunnel.

Fuelled by drink and adrenaline we were in for an entertaining afternoon and Newcastle United eventually overcome The Shrimpers 3-2, after a roller coaster of a game in which Paul Bracewell scored a 25 yard cracker on his debut.

During the game the heavens opened up and boy did we laugh when the ink in the print of our ‘Reg’ t shirts started running.

We headed back to the Three Bulls to get dry and change our togs, then it was back along to the Percy for some good old punk rock upstairs.

Little did we all know that we had just witnessed the first victory in one of the greatest and most memorable ever winning streaks in our club’s history.