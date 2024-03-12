Opinion

The Newcastle United owners will not be anywhere near as patient

The rumblings of discontent are resurfacing already, after Newcastle United’s defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

It was the manner in which we were beaten and the obvious limitations of our victors, that has once again set the alarm bells ringing.

There is definitely a feeling of deja vu, one step forward two steps back, about this latest come down.

This weekend’s FA Cup tie at the Etihad against Manchester City now seems like an altogether more daunting prospect.

An injury to one of our few flashes of hope this season, Anthony Gordon, is the last thing Eddie Howe needed.

We need to finish this season with a flourish, and if we don’t win our next two games at home against Everton and West Ham, the pressure in the corridors of power at St James’ Park will be considerably cranked up.

Time stands still for nobody and football is a results business, driven by massive financial rewards for success.

Every game we play is scrutinised and deliberated by the Newcastle United owners and our executive committee… and that is the only way they will see fit to drive our club forward.

Even though this season has fell short of my personal expectations, I’m still fairly calm with regards to our current situation.

Before the Chelsea game I was relatively confident that we would put in a decent performance against mediocre at best opposition and gain a favourable result.

Two great goals aside from Isak and Murphy, we did neither.

We really need to finish above West Ham, Brighton, Wolves and Chelsea. Eddie Howe will know this I’m sure.

He is the most likeable bloke we have had in the dugout since Chris Hughton and we all want Eddie to be the man.

However, life doesn’t always run smoothly and things can change very quickly. The Newcastle United owners will not be anywhere near as patient as some of our loyal supporters.

Newcastle United need to find a winning formula and learn to stop conceding silly goals in our last eleven games of the EPL season.

That will give Nice Guy Eddie the best chance of still being the man this coming August.