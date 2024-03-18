Opinion

The 11 greatest Newcastle United ‘nutters’

Or alternatively, my 11 greatest headers of a football in Newcastle United colours who were attackers.

‘Wee’ Hughie Gallacher arrived at Newcastle United from then crack Scottish outfit Airdrieonians in 1925. He became United captain and led us to our last top flight title in 1927.

Hughie scored 133 League goals in 160 appearances before controversially being sold to Chelsea.

Many of these goals were headers as Hughie, who only scaled 5′ 5″, had an uncanny penchant for timing his jumps to perfection, and being able to hang in the air longer than much taller opponents.

Vic Keeble spearheaded a deadly front three with ‘Wor’ Jackie Milburn and Len White that brought the FA Cup back to Tyneside for the third time in five years in 1955.

Totally fearless, Keeble was lethal when the ball was punted high and plundered 67 goals for Newcastle United in 120 appearances.

Vic was the last surviving member of our 1955 team before his passing in 2018. He has a street named in his honour in North Seaton, Ashington.

Wyn Davies arrived at Newcastle United from Bolton Wanderers in 1966.

He forged a little and large partnership with Bryan ‘Pop’ Robson and affectionately became known as ‘Wyn the Leap’ for his prowess in the air.

The defining highlight of Wyn’s career arrived in 1969 when he led Newcastle’s frontline in our victorious Inter City Fairs Cup campaign.

John Tudor was another astute signing by Joe Harvey in 1971 (the year Davies left the club).

John could rise like a salmon and became one of the finest headers of a ball in the early to mid 1970s.

He was the perfect foil for his flamboyant strike partner Malcolm Macdonald and scored 74 goals for United in his five seasons at Gallowgate.

Supermac arrived on Tyneside barely six months after John Tudor. He had the lot. Speed, physical strength, a thunderous left foot shot and an aerial ability that defied his bandy legs and slight lack of necessary inches.

Malcolm Macdonald is arguably the most explosive of all Newcastle United’s goalscoring heroes and is revered by Toon fans from the 1970s who had the privilege to see him in our famous black and white stripes.

Peter Withe was a superb header of the ball, second tier Newcastle United somehow signing him from Nottingham Forest where he’d just helped them win the league, then Withe went and won the European Cup when leaving Tyneside for Aston Villa.

‘Sir’ Les Ferdinand was a £6m purchase from QPR in 1995.

He scored on his home debut and went on to blast 28 goals as Newcastle United agonisingly missed out on winning the Premier League title in 1996.

Les also wasn’t the tallest but his robust and athletic style unhinged defenders and he was formidable in the air.

He was soon joined by world record buy Alan Shearer and another famous Toon double act was born, if only for one season.

Shearer could score all different kinds of goals but should never be underestimated in the heading stakes. He was a deadly finisher with his nut.

The only non-striker to make this list is the late great Gary Speed.

Gary was excellent at getting on the end of set-pieces with his head and scored many important goals. He was also an excellent player to have at the other end of the field when Newcastle were defending.

I really liked the young and raw Andy Carroll when he burst onto the scene during our 2009/10 Championship winning season.

He was unbeatable in the air and was our top scorer as we went up in style. He then hit the ground running in the Premier League and scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa in our first game back.

There were fantastic personal performances against the likes of Sunderland, Arsenal and Liverpool, before dastardly owner Mike Ashley decided to cash in on his prized asset in January 2011.

Last but not least is a player who Rafa Benitez brought in on loan during the 2018/19 season.

Salomon Rondon fitted into an attack that also featured Ayoze Perez and Miguel Almiron. He was a handy goalscorer and scored some memorable and towering headers before shamefully being allowed to leave the club, just before Rafa also realised that he too had had more than enough of Ashley and co.

If I had to be pushed on who my favourite Toon player was with his nut, I’d have to plump for the man with the greatest chant of them all, ‘Hallelujah’ John Tudor.

