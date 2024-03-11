Opinion

Tell me why, I don’t like Newcastle United Monday night TV matches away from home…

Newcastle United Monday night TV matches, currently on a train to Kings Cross, what could possibly go wrong?

I am actually pretty hopeful tonight.

I think if Newcastle United play well, then they will get something at Chelsea. Whisper it, maybe even a win…

However, having reminded myself of why I hate Newcastle United Monday night TV matches away from home in the Premier League, moved simply to suit broadcasters, maybe I should be reining in that optimism.

It isn’t just the horrendous inconvenience Monday nights bring as a travelling fan, it is the results away from home that they have brought as well!

I am talking about Monday night Newcastle United Premier League away games moved for TV, not those that have simply fallen during a holiday period etc.

The last five we haven’t even scored a goal!

You have to go back more than five years for that achievement…

These are the last 19 NUFC Premier League away matches that have been moved to Monday nights by the broadcasters:

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0 (February 2021)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (January 2021)

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0 (July 2020)

Villa 2 Newcastle 0 (November 2019)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (April 2019)

Wolves 1 Newcastle 1 (February 2019)

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2 (November 2018)

Everton 1 Newcastle 0 (April 2018)

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0 (October 2017)

West Ham 2 Newcastle 0 (September 2015)

Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0 (April 2015)

Stoke 1 Newcastle 0 (September 2014)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (April 2014)

Everton 3 Newcastle 2 (September 2013)

Man City 4 Newcastle 0 (August 2013)

Fulham 2 Newcastle 1 (December 2012)

Everton 2 Newcastle 2 (September 2012)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1 (March 2012)

Just drink that in!

Indeed, I very much need (yet another…) drink after going through that lot.

Newcastle United Monday night away stats in the Premier League going back 12 years, showing:

Played 19 Won 1 Drawn 3 Lost 15 Goals Scored 9 Goals Conceded 36

So just once in 19 have NUFC kept a clean sheet.

Only twice in the last 14 have Newcastle United managed to score a goal.

Only that solitary win at Turf Moor.

Just look as well where they have sent us on a Monday night, Arsenal / London a very ‘popular’ choice! No getting back home easy to Newcastle from there.

I suppose we should take some tiny morsel of gratitude that at the time of the last three listed above, we were under Covid restrictions and couldn’t travel to Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton.