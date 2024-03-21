News

Sven Botman releases emotional personal statement

Really bad news on Sven Botman on Wednesday, an official Newcastle United announcement revealing he is to have surgery.

The club saying that Sven Botman will go under the knife next week, due to a knee injury that he suffered in the FA Cup match at Manchester City on Saturday.

The estimate is that he will be missing the next six to nine months of first team action, which obviously takes us into sometime next season.

A top quality player who we all hope will be back to full fitness and his full potential ASAP, Sven Botman now putting out his own emotional personal statement.

Sven Botman releases emotional personal statement via Instagram:

“It is difficult to accept that [avoiding] surgery is out of the question, after fighting so hard to avoid this step.

“The support and love I have already received means a lot to me.

“I won’t be able to do what I love the most for a while, but after my knee problems recently, I know I will come out of this period as a better player.

“My team Newcastle United remain the most important and I will continue to support you every day.

“We are a family.

“Lots of Love

“Sven Botman”

Newcastle United official announcement – 20 March 2024:

‘Newcastle United defender Sven Botman will undergo surgery next week after suffering a knee injury against Manchester City.

Following further assessment, a scan has confirmed that he sustained an injury to his ACL during Saturday’s match and he is expected to return to action within six-to-nine months.

The Dutch centre-back initially sustained a knee injury in September 2023 and elected for a non-surgical rehabilitation plan – a decision which saw him return to action in December.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Sven a full and speedy recovery.’