News

Sunderland fans left fuming as Southampton mock them with Newcastle United social media post

Sunderland fans aren’t happy.

They have now watched their team make it six in a row, no news as yet on when the commemorative merchandise will be ready.

Since pulling Newcastle United out of the hat in the FA Cup, Sunderland fans have now seen three different managers in charge and it doesn’t sound like this latest one will last much longer.

Not if you judge by the reaction from the Sunderland fans anyway.

The absolute hammering and humiliation of such a dominant derby win for Newcastle United on home mackem turf, appears to have sparked a total meltdown on the Wear.

In two months they have gone from a team in the play-offs when facing Newcastle United, to now nervously wondering if it could be possible they might end up in serious relegation trouble.

Starting with that easy NUFC away victory, Sunderland in their last 11 matches have now lost eight of them, drawing one and just the two wins.

It just got better and better on Saturday.

Sunderland fans having to travel all the way to the south coast to face promotion chasing Southampton.

Going a goal down after only nine minutes, it then became 2-0 on 37 minutes.

It was Newcastle United supporter Adam Armstrong who scored that second goal from the penalty spot and then celebrated in front of the Sunderland fans, who gave him abuse all match.

Great to see the Geordie striker bouncing back after a difficult start at Southampton, Adam Armstrong now has 18 goals this season from only 35 starts, a shade better than a goal every other start on average.

Southampton battered the Mackems but the visitors somehow fluked a couple of second half goals to draw level with 19 minutes left.

However, that made it even sweeter, that false hope. As the Saints went up the other end and scored two goals only three minutes apart, to produce a final scoreline more fitting to what had taken place.

Sunderland fans then left fuming even more, when the Southampton official Twitter account rounded things off with a Newcastle United themed posting at the final whistle.

Now we are left wondering if the Mackems can now make it seven in a row and possibly prompt having a fourth manager of the season…

Isaac Hayden and QPR visit Wearside next weekend and the Newcastle United loan player has helped inspire the West London club. They looked doomed but in his eight Championship appearances, QPR have won four, drawn two and lost only twice, with those 14 points lifting QPR to a point outside the relegation zone. If they win on Saturday, QPR would be only five points behind Sunderland.