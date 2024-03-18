News

Sunderland bring in 6 first team players but embarrassing home loss to Newcastle United kids

It was Sunderland v Newcastle United this Monday afternoon.

A kids game, as the two local rivals met in an Under 21s derby.

Sunderland however, taking it very seriously, bringing in six first team players to ensure an easy home derby win…

Sunderland Echo report – 18 March 2024

‘Sunderland injury boost as six first-team players start U21s match against Newcastle United

Sunderland U21s team news for their Premier League 2 fixture against Newcastle United at the Academy of Light.

Sunderland have named a strong side for their under-21s fixture against Newcastle – with (30 yar old) Bradley Dack and (33 year old) Corry Evans returning from injury setbacks.

Evans has been sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury, while Dack has been absent since Boxing Day due to a hamstring issue. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele, Mason Burstow and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will also start for the young Black Cats at the Academy of Light.’

Newcastle Under 21s travelling to Whitburn to face their mackem counterparts.

It was 19 year old Kyle Crossley who drew first blood, putting United 1-0 up.

Only for 33 year old Corry Evans to equalise before half-time.

After the break, 18 year old Cathal Heffernan headed Newcastle back in front, before then the 19 year old Crossley added his second and United’s third.

A Ryder goal in added time gave Sunderland a slightly less embarrassing look, after having fielded the six first team players in the starting eleven today.

Final scoreline:

Sunderland (some) Under 21s 2 Newcastle United Under 21s 3

DERBY DAY DELIGHT! 🤩⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/u8UrKlVbY4 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 18, 2024

Newcastle United Under 21s:

Brown, (R) Powell, Charlton, (C) Thompson, Heffernan, (J) Miley, Hackett, Stanton, Crossley, (Alfie) Harrison, Diallo