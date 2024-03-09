Opinion

St James’ Park – A simple solution of a brand new stadium to allow Newcastle United to compete

Since the takeover, it has been constantly debated of the need to either extend or replace St. James Park.

I, like many others, have worshipped our heroes there since as far back as the early 1950s.

St James’ Park is our spiritual home and whilst it would be sad to lose the cathedral on the hill, the time has come to move on.

There is a simple solution.

However, it is one that would need the Freemen of the city, the City Council, the board of Newcastle United, plus of course the people of the City, to come together and work as one.

As we all know, Newcastle United are a massive draw to the city bringing revenue to many businesses, either directly or indirectly, on a match day the city is thriving.

Why move to an out of city location when there is a simple solution, right next door, it is in their hands.

Behind St James’ Park is Leazes Park.

A new stadium could be built, starting in the car park behind the Leazes stand and progressing into Leazes Park.

This may cause outrage at losing a beloved park but with all the groups working together, the park itself could be restored higher up Barrack Road.

This would enable NUFC to continue playing at St. James’ Park until the new stadium was built, thus meaning the club being able to remain in the city, with all travel links already in place.

It would be possible to build an 80,000 seat stadium that could host multi-event attractions, bringing employment and prosperity to the city.

On the land where St. James’ Park is now, that could be used to create even more jobs by redevelopment in various forms.

I am sure that by working together, any difficulties could soon be overcome if a willingness from all parties is there.

We need to keep Newcastle United in the city centre but we also need to keep pace with the rest of the Premier League and eventually overtake them, if the ambition is to be number one club in world football.

We as supporters look forward with hope to the day that it can be achieved

Think of the possibility and benefits pop concerts featuring world class artists, international football, women’s football and many other sports and events.

The city needs Newcastle United but Newcastle United need the city.

So come on, work together Freemen, Council, NUFC and People of Newcastle and make this happen.

Make this city UNITED AS ONE.

HWTL