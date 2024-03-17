News

Spurs v Newcastle United friendly scheduled to be played in Australia – Report

An interesting one on Sunday, with reports of a Spurs v Newcastle United friendly having been arranged.

The ‘exclusive’ comes from The Times and says the game is going to be played in Australia.

The report (see below) saying the Spurs v Newcastle friendly will be scheduled for the week leading up to the FA Cup final.

Newcastle United end their season with an away Premier League match at Brentford on Sunday 19 May, with the FA Cup final then taking place on Saturday 25 May.

No details as yet on exact date and kick-off time, nor exactly where in Australia the game will be played.

Martin Hardy of The Times reporting via Twitter – 17 March 2024:

‘Exclusive: Newcastle to play friendly against Spurs in Australia in week leading to FA Cup final following exit to Manchester City yesterday.’

***The Times have followed up that initial report, saying the Spurs v Newcastle game will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday 22 May.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United to be confirmed matches to end of 2023/24 season:

Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date after FA Cup quarter-final clash