News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Wolves match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game at St James’ Park against Wolves.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Wolves game.

“Wolves are smart and streetwise enough on the road to extend Newcastle’s home run without a win to five games.

“Considering they’ve won at both Tottenham and Chelsea recently, the 10/11 with Sky Bet on Wolves avoiding defeat does look on the generous side.

“Down the flanks on the counter is where the visitors are likely to cause damage.

“Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo are dangerous customers but also a pair that draw a high volume of fouls down that right flank, meaning the opposition left back is always worth a look in the fouls committed market.

“Tino Livramento started there against Arsenal, finally ousting Dan Burn after some poor recent showings.

“If he gets the nod again then the Evens with Sky Bet on him committing at least one foul looks overpriced.

“Neto and Semedo have been responsible for winning 18 fouls in their last seven starts playing together, with the opposition full-back making at least one foul in six of those seven and the overall foul count standing at nine fouls made by that particular player.

“Prediction: Newcastle 1 Wolves 2”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

However, the same as the rest of us, the man from Sky Sports does cherry pick which facts / stats to back up his arguments.

He talks of no home wins in the last four at St James’ Park but an alternative fact is that Newcastle United have only lost one home game in the whole of 2024 and that was to all conquering Manchester City, plus in that game, Newcastle were leading until undone by world class magic off the bench in the 74th minute and indeed only lost the game in added time.

The stats from the Sky Sports man also totally ignore the fact that the last seven games in all competitions have seen Newcastle lose only one and that was to title chasing Arsenal, winning four and drawing the other two matches over the course of the past two months.

Also, United have won five of their last six away games.

Yes, I know Eddie Howe’s team are at home today BUT surely these other facts I quote are worthy of a mention as well???

Wolves are a tidy team and have been decent this season but hopefully a combination of Eddie Howe finally getting some kind of a squad back together, a number of key players on their way towards full match fitness, plus Wolves hit by the double blow of Hee-chan (ten goals) and Cunha (nine goals) out injured now (they have scored 19 of the 40 Wolves goals in PL matches, the entire rest of their squad only managing 21 between them in 26 matches), will tilt things Newcastle’s way.

Plus Newcastle have only lost six (five of those six to Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal) of their last 42 Premier League home games at St James’ Park.

So a brave man to predict defeat for NUFC on Tyneside.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports