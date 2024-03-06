News

Six journalists pick their England squad for Euros in Germany – 16 Newcastle United nominations

Who will make the England squad this summer?

The European Championships in Germany kicking off on 14 June and the final played on 14 July 2024.

England face Serbia in their first group game (16 June), then Denmark (20 June) and Slovenia (25 June).

A lot of competition to be in this England squad and only 23 players can be named, as opposed to the 26 man squads for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and indeed, the last Euros that were played in 2021 (a year late due to Covid).

An interesting one as The Athletic asked six of their writers to select their England squad of 23 players that they would take to Germany if the choice had to be made now.

I have gone through each England squad chosen by the six and picked out the Newcastle United players each of them have selected, plus some of their relevant NUFC comments…

Simon Hughes

Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Anthony Gordon

‘Sorry, Marcus, you’re out of my squad as well despite the temptation to push against the grain and make you captain, penalty-taker and free-kick extraordinaire.

The same goes for Grealish, a player I like. Gordon gets the nod because his pace and natural enthusiasm would help England late on in matches.’

Caoimhe O’Neill

Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Anthony Gordon

‘I’ve given Bowen a place, too, because off the bench he can, like Watkins, change games. The same goes for Gordon.

Defensively, I couldn’t choose between Colwill, Branthwaite and Tomori, so I picked them all. That might leave the team a little light on natural left-backs, but Trippier has England covered and Colwill can play there if needed.’

Daniel Taylor

Kieran Tripper, Anthony Gordon

‘There’s no place in my squad for Rashford and it doesn’t surprise me that others see him as vulnerable, too. That was a helluva goal at the weekend against Manchester City, but his overall form has been disappointing and there is reasonable evidence to show Gordon is a better pick for what is, ultimately, only a backup role.

Grealish is excluded for the same reasons…’

Carl Anka

Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Anthony Gordon

‘Gordon, Grealish and Maddison would be my trio of attacking substitutions if England needed a goal in the second half.’

‘Mainoo will duel with Joe Willock for a place in this squad between now and the end of the season.’

Jacob Whitehead

Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Anthony Gordon

‘Newcastle’s form without Nick Pope shows he is one of England’s best three goalkeepers — he joins Aaron Ramsdale and first-choice Jordan Pickford when fit.

There is no space for Rashford. The Manchester United player can cover at centre-forward and out wide, but I prefer the in-form and defensively excellent Gordon as a left-wing option…’

Jack Pitt-Brooke

Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper

‘If Anthony Gordon and Jarrod Bowen finish the season well, Rashford and Grealish could miss out.’

So between the six journalists, 16 Newcastle United nominations in total.

Five for Nick Pope and the same for Anthony Gordon, whilst all six going for Kieran Trippier.

I think Trippier is an absolutely certainty and rightly so, the fact he can cover so well at left-back as well, means even Gareth Southgate can’t ignore him.

As for Nick Pope, before his injury, he had been left out of some England squads. Not sure if that was at his request so he could concentrate on Newcastle United during that time period, having had that surgery to a finger at the end of last season. I rate Nick Pope as one of the best three keepers in the Premier League, never mind England qualifying keepers, so if he is fit then for me it is a no-brainer he should make this England squad for the Euros.

As for Anthony Gordon, with nine PL goals (ten in all competitions) and five PL assists this season already, an absolute disgrace if Southgate doesn’t name him in the England squad that will be announced next week for the March get together and friendlies AND then also names him for the Euros when that England squad is announced in under three months time.

A total joke if the likes of Rashford and/or Grealish are named ahead of Gordon. The Man U player hardly looks bothered a lot of the time about playing for the club that pays his wages, never mind playing for England, whilst Grealish hasn’t started a single PL match in 2024 as Pep has clearly lost a lot of faith in him, only two PL sub appearances since December. In coming up to three seasons now, Grealish has only scored 11 PL goals for Man City, Gordon has got nine this season already.

Interesting to see Joe Willock also get a mention in passing.

He was superb last season and should have had a call up for the England squad in that 2022/23 campaign, he may well have done eventually if not needing surgery after that injury in May 2023 against Brighton.

Joe Willock has already shown us how good he can be in recent games despite not 100 per cent yet, maybe a late run of Newcastle United form this season could see him a surprise contender. Here’s hoping.