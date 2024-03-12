Opinion

Sacking Eddie Howe – If that’s the answer then you are asking the wrong question

If only Eddie Howe had done this…

Here we go again.

The comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves just a temporary respite.

Neither does the fact that Newcastle United had only lost one (and won five) of their last eight games, before the match at Stamford Bridge, apparently count for anything either.

So what exactly should Eddie Howe have done differently on Monday night?

Well, obviously I don’t have the levels of ‘expertise’ of those telling the Newcastle United Head Coach where he is ‘obviously’ getting things so unnecessarily wrong.

However, I will do my best.

As for sacking Eddie Howe – If that’s the answer, then you are asking the wrong question.

Here are a few Eddie Howe related questions of my own, following this 3-2 defeat for Newcastle United at Chelsea:

How is it the fault of Eddie Howe when his goalkeeper six minutes into the game, allows a weak shot trundling towards the far post, to trickle into the goal, when it was actually deflected a couple of yards closer to him (Dubravka)?

In the immediate lead up to that first goal of the match, what could Eddie Howe have done differently to prevent his central defender pass the ball out to an attacking player on the edge of the box, instead of booting it clear?

The experts sitting in their bedrooms spouting out all their knowledge of varying formations Eddie Howe should have ‘obviously’ used, well, it doesn’t matter what set-up or formation you put out, if when the entire side you put out prove incapable of keeping the ball for more than two or three passes and continually gift possession, to a similarly generous and poor on the night Chelsea side, does it?

A manager can only do so much and Eddie Howe is no different, he can spend all the hours in the world preparing them but once they cross that white line, it is down to the players. They are not machines and as human beings, how can you guarantee that those NUFC players don’t play badly at times?

What could Eddie Howe have done differently to have had Pope, Tonali, Joelinton, (a fully fit, up to speed and focused) Botman, Barnes, Trippier, (a fully fit) Gordon, (a fully fit) Anderson on the pitch instead of the likes of Krafth, White, (a far from fully fit) Anderson, (a knackered) Gordon, (a not fully fit, up to speed or focused) Botman, Dubravka, Longstaff, Murphy…?

Do you honestly think the overriding factor in Monday night’s defeat was the way Eddie Howe set up his team? If you honestly do so then there is little hope for you.

A year ago today, Eddie Howe was under considerable pressure.

Not from genuine Newcastle United fans.

However, as well as our enemies (journalists, pundits, rival fans), some attention seeking NUFC supporters were also questioning his position.

This came after Eddie Howe had overseen three defeats in a row (0-2 Liverpool at home, 0-2 Man U at Wembley, 0-2 at Man City) and also only one win in eight Premier League matches (five draws and two defeats).

Anyway, exactly a year ago today, 12 March 2023, Newcastle played Wolves at home and beat them 2-1, this beginning a sequence of nine PL matches where NUFC won eight of them and it effectively sealed fourth place and Champions League football.

Last night (11 March 2024) was the ninth game in a sequence (in all competitions) whereby Eddie Howe and Newcastle United have now lost twice, won five and drawn two.

According to some though, including certain Newcastle United fans, Eddie Howe has to be in danger of losing his job.

What is happening is not acceptable, apparently.

Amongst the nonsense I saw last night, in terms of (over-)reaction following the defeat at Chelsea, one comment stood out above all.

One NUFC supporter declared that this is the worst Newcastle United season he has ever experienced. Well, after following us for all of two years, this season must indeed be incredibly difficult to deal with…