Replacing Dan Ashworth at Newcastle United – Michael Emenalo the obvious choice

With the Sporting Director’s role being arguably just as integral as the Head Coach’s in these modern times, it’s imperative that Newcastle United make the right choice when recruiting their next key decision maker.

Michael Emenalo appeared to be the right man at the wrong time for Newcastle United when the owners acquired the football club back in October 2021.

It was reported that Michael Emenalo was approached in 2021 before the now departing Dan Ashworth was, although Mehrdad Ghodoussi (co-owner) has claimed that this in fact wasn’t the case.

With Ashworth now on gardening leave duty and playing the waiting game before taking on his new role at Man U, Newcastle now have the challenge of replacing him.

There were strong reports that Richard Hughes, Technical Director at Bournemouth, was the man to be lined up, given his previous connections with Eddie Howe. However, it was then announced he will be joining Liverpool at the end of this season alongside the returning Michael Edwards, as they plan life after Jurgen Klopp.

Other names have been mentioned such as Deco, who is currently in the hot seat at Barcelona, Paul Mitchell was another who sits in the role at Monaco, but Michael Emenalo seems the most logical.

Currently holding the role of Director of Football at the Saudi Pro League, the former Nigerian international will have full understanding of what the ownership wants and expects from his position.

His CV is one to be admired, as he was a fundamental figure in Chelsea’s success during the period they won their first Champions League, two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Europa League. Working with managers such as Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Gus Hiddink and Antonio Conte, his ability to work with strong characters is apparent.

So working with someone like Eddie Howe would surely be a dream for Emenalo…

You could argue that the most impressive part of his CV are the transfers he was involved in during his time at Chelsea. Overseeing the scouting and transfer dealings of key players including Kevin De Bruyne, Juan Mata, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard. Recruitment has become even more significant with the introduction of FFP, getting the best value for your money is key as Newcastle United look to try and solidify themselves as a new club of the ‘Big 7’.

This appointment ideally needs to be made before the summer transfer window and there is still hope that the new Newcastle United Sporting Director will be walking into a club that will be playing some form of European football next season.

