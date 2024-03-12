News

Rafa Benitez and RC Celta separate their paths – Official club announcement

Rafa Benitez returned to football management just less than nine months ago, Celta Vigo excited to announce (see below) him as their new manager in June 2023.

Now today, he is back on the market.

The La Liga club with another official announcement (also below) today (12 March 2024), declaring ‘Rafa Benitez and RC Celta separate their paths’…

A polite way of saying that they have sacked the former Newcastle United boss.

Celta Vigo are only one place and two points above the relegation zone with ten games left to play.

However, maybe a little strange the timing, as whilst they had been hammered 4-0 by champions elect Real Madrid on Sunday, Rafa Benitez had picked up only his fifth league win of the season in the previous match, whilst the one before that they drew 2-2 away from home.

Rafa Benitez turns 64 next month and interesting to see what happens now. Difficult to see many (any?) jobs coming his way now, considering how things have gone since Mike Ashley forced him out of Newcastle United five years ago.

Official Celta Vigo announcement – 12 March 2024:

‘Rafa Benitez and RC Celta separate their paths

Rafa Benítez and his coaching staff leave RC Celta after eight months of absolute commitment and full dedication, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

The club would like to express its most sincere gratitude to Rafa Benítez and his assistants for the involvement, honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done. RC Celta also wants to wish them good luck and success in the future.’

Official club statement from Celta Vigo – 23 June 2023:

‘PRINCIPLE OF AGREEMENT FOR RAFA BENÍTEZ TO BE THE COACH OF THE RC CELTA CENTENARY

The Centenary season, an unforgettable and unrepeatable event for Celticism, points to the fact that it will have a formidable leader from the bench: Real Club Celta has reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benítez so that the Madrid coach can lead the Olívico team this year so special and 2 other campaigns.

Rafa Benítez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has directed world-class teams in the main European leagues: Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid CF, Inter Milan, Naples, Newcastle United FC, Valencia CF, Everton FC and Dalian Pro FC, Valladolid, Osasuna, Tenerife and Extremadura.

The Madrid coach has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match. Rafa Benítez accumulates a total of 1099 games at the highest level and in which he has obtained 549 victories, hosting a truly enviable record:

– Champions League

– LaLiga x2

– Europa League

– UEFA Cup

– European Super Cup

– Club World Cup

– Italian Super Cup x2

– FA CUP

–Community Shield

– Italian Cup

–EFL Championship

Both parties are confident that the signing will take place next July, coinciding with the start of the sky-blue team’s preseason.’