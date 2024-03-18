News

Premier League top six chances – Bookies react after recent results

The race for the Premier League top six places is on.

A mixture of Premier League games and FA Cup matches played this weekend.

When it comes to who will finish Premier League top six (and other variations, in terms of final positions in the table) an ever changing picture.

Of course, when I say the race for the Premier League top six, I am really meaning the race to finish sixth (at very best!)…

This is the updated Premier League table on this Monday (18 March 2024) morning:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to recent Newcastle United results and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches this weekend and previous?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

5/4 Man City

23/10 Liverpool

11/4 Arsenal

500/1 Tottenham

750/1 Aston Villa

Finish top four:

1/250 Man City

1/200 Liverpool

1/200 Arsenal

10/11 Tottenham

5/4 Villa

11/1 Man U

100/1 Chelsea

150/1 Newcastle United

Finish Premier League top six:

No offers Man City

No offers Liverpool

No offers Arsenal

1/40 Tottenham

1/25 Villa

4/6 Man U

10/3 Chelsea

11/2 Newcastle United

14/1 Brighton

25/1 West Ham

So currently, Newcastle United are 24 points off top spot, 16 points off Premier League top four and seven points off top six.

Can Eddie Howe and his team take advantage of a remaining schedule (see below) that doesn’t include any matches against the top four clubs?

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Newcastle United to be confirmed matches to end of 2023/24 season:

*** Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle – New date needed as Man U will be in FA Cup semi action

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date after FA Cup quarter-final clash