Premier League top six chances – Bookies react after recent results
The race for the Premier League top six places is on.
A mixture of Premier League games and FA Cup matches played this weekend.
When it comes to who will finish Premier League top six (and other variations, in terms of final positions in the table) an ever changing picture.
Of course, when I say the race for the Premier League top six, I am really meaning the race to finish sixth (at very best!)…
This is the updated Premier League table on this Monday (18 March 2024) morning:
So how have the punters and bookies reacted to recent Newcastle United results and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches this weekend and previous?
Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:
Finish top of the table:
5/4 Man City
23/10 Liverpool
11/4 Arsenal
500/1 Tottenham
750/1 Aston Villa
Finish top four:
1/250 Man City
1/200 Liverpool
1/200 Arsenal
10/11 Tottenham
5/4 Villa
11/1 Man U
100/1 Chelsea
150/1 Newcastle United
Finish Premier League top six:
No offers Man City
No offers Liverpool
No offers Arsenal
1/40 Tottenham
1/25 Villa
4/6 Man U
10/3 Chelsea
11/2 Newcastle United
14/1 Brighton
25/1 West Ham
So currently, Newcastle United are 24 points off top spot, 16 points off Premier League top four and seven points off top six.
Can Eddie Howe and his team take advantage of a remaining schedule (see below) that doesn’t include any matches against the top four clubs?
Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:
Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)
Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports
Newcastle United to be confirmed matches to end of 2023/24 season:
*** Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle – New date needed as Man U will be in FA Cup semi action
Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle v Sheff Utd
Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle
Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton
Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)
***Newcastle v Crystal Palace waiting for rearranged date after FA Cup quarter-final clash
