News

Premier League top six chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United win over Wolves

The race for the Premier League top six places is getting competitive.

The 27nd round of matches played this weekend, including Newcastle 3 Wolves 0

When it comes to who will finish Premier League top six (and other variations, in terms of final positions in the table) an ever changing picture.

Of course, when I say the race for the Premier League top six, I am really meaning the race to finish sixth, or maybe fifth and sixth if you are a real optimist / dreamer…

This is the updated Premier League table on this Sunday (3 March 2024) morning:

So how have the punters and bookies reacted to this latest Newcastle United result and the other outcomes of rivals in PL matches on Saturday?

Listed below are the updated general Premier League odds now available from the various bookies for this 2023/24 season:

Finish top of the table:

11/10 Man City

15/8 Liverpool

7/2 Arsenal

150/1 Aston Villa

300/1 Tottenham

1,000/1 Newcastle United, Man U

Finish top four:

1/200 Man City

1/200 Liverpool

1/100 Arsenal

10/11 Villa

5/4 Tottenham

18/1 Man U

66/1 Newcastle United

200/1 Chelsea

Finish Premier League top six:

No offers Man City

No offers Liverpool

No offers Arsenal

1/25 Villa

1/20 Tottenham

4/7 Man U

3/1 Newcastle United

9/2 Chelsea

14/1 Brighton

14/1 West Ham

66/1 Wolves

So currently, Newcastle United are 23 points off top spot, 15 points off Premier League top four and four points off top six.

Can Eddie Howe and his team build on that excellent win over Wolves, take advantage of a remaining schedule that doesn’t include any matches against the top four clubs?

Man City will hopefully give Man U a hiding today at the Etihad and ensure still only a four points gap between NUFC and Ten Hag’s team.

Looking at their remaining fixtures, Man U still have Arsenal and Liverpool to play, plus what could be a pivotal game at Old Trafford in April against Newcastle United. Can Eddie Howe make it four wins in a row against Man U…?

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Saturday 2 March 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 14, Gordon 33, Livramento 90+2

Wolves:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 56% (37%) Newcastle 44% (63%)

Total shots were Wolves 12 (5) Newcastle 14 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (3) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Tim Robinson

Crowd: 52,206 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 52), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock (Miley 70), Murphy (Almiron 70), Gordon (Anderson 90+3), Isak (Barnes 70)

Unused subs:

Karius, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after win over Wolves – Read HERE)

(Gary O’Neil embarrasses himself – Bizarre claims after losing Wolves lost 3-0 at Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(This is the photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love tonight.. See HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Wolves 0 – Eddie Howe masterclass! Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports