Premier League table – 6 different clubs have led the title race, including Newcastle United

The Premier League table looking interesting.

The matches over the weekend with plenty of action and intrigue.

The results of course at The Emirates and Anfield the key ones when it comes to the very top end of the Premier League table.

These are the results of the latest round of Premier League matches, with of course Chelsea v Newcastle tonight to round it off.

Man U 2 Everton 0

Bournemouth 2 Sheff Utd 2

Palace 1 Luton 1

Wolves 2 Fulham 1

Arsenal 2 Brentford 1

Villa 0 Spurs 4

Brighton 1 Forest 1

West Ham 2 Burnley 2

Liverpool 1 Man City 1

Now I know this isn’t exactly going to be a revelation but Newcastle’s match at Chelsea is not going to impact on that very top end of the Premier League table.

However, as you can see, a win at Stamford Bridge would take Newcastle United up to seventh in the table and only four points behind sixth place Man U, with then NUFC having two home PL matches (West Ham and Everton) in swift succession when we return after the international break.

The official Premier League social media has done some analysis with now 28 rounds of PL matches completed (give or take Chelsea v Newcastle) and they have looked at which clubs have been top of the table after each of the 28 rounds of matches.

10 Liverpool

7 Man City

6 Arsenal

3 Spurs

1 Newcastle United

1 Brighton

Yes, Newcastle United one of the elite half dozen who have topped the Premier League table this season.

No surprises to see the trio of clubs who have topped the Premier League table 23 rounds of games this season. They are fighting it out currently with only one point now separating the three of them.

However, amazing how time flies when it comes to those other three clubs that feature above.

Newcastle United smashed Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend, Tonali scoring after only five minutes, Isak a couple of goals, Wilson and Barnes the other strikes. That win sent United top of the Premier League table and whilst I am not claiming NUFC would / could have still been there now if that unprecedented injury list hadn’t happened, it would have been interesting to see just how much closer Eddie Howe’s squad might have been to the top…

Brighton won both their opening Premier League matches and had a goal difference of plus six, going on to win five of their opening six, with their sole topping the Premier League table happening in those early exchanges.

Whilst easy to forget how excited the Spurs fans were getting along with their mates in the media, their trio of times topping the Premier League table this season, all occurring before the end of October 2023. Eight wins and two draws in the opening ten Premier League matches giving them 26 points and daydreaming of a stellar season. Those dreams not exactly shattered but a more realistic fight over fourth and fifth with Villa is now what they are looking at in these remaining ten games.

A difficult one I know with a couple of months to go, as to who you want to see top of the Premier League table after the 38th and final round of games. No doubt like me, it is a case of looking at that top three and then striking out those who two who you most DON’T want to win the title, rather than actually wanting any of that trip to finish as champions.