Opinion

Premier League PSR rules – This latest shambles is surely tipping point

The Premier League saga with PSR restrictions and punishments has taken yet another twist.

The whole system and indeed entire ideology underpinning it, surely now in real danger of bringing the game into disrepute.

As I understand it, the PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) are supposedly in place to do two things.

Firstly, prevent one Premier League club having an advantage over the rest due to their owners putting excessive amounts of cash into their club, over and above what revenues the club generates itself.

Secondly, prevent Premier League clubs getting into financial difficulties due to committing to too much expenditure, over and above the revenues the club can generate themselves.

I think fair to say that the majority of football fans are now seeing the Premier League PSR rules having been put in place for that first reason, far more than any supposed concerns about clubs getting into financial problems.

If you don’t believe me, how about these two Premier League clubs and their situations, despite the PSR restrictions and any other rules that exist at this moment in time…

Manchester United

In total, Man U owe £1billion+.

This total current debt is made up of loans, overdraft and instalments still owed on players signed.

Chelsea

In the space of just a couple of years, the new owners have already committed club spending of £1billion on signing new players.

Many of these new signings given ridiculously long (and lucrative) contracts, the length of contracts to help try ensure that the club didn’t break the PSR restrictions.

No doubt many of you will be saying, well yes they have committed to this spending, these debts, but the likes of these clubs / owners can afford it, the clubs won’t end up in longer-term financial difficulties.

Hmmm.

Well doesn’t that kind of make the reasoning for PSR rules a little irrelevant, if indeed the aim is to protect all clubs from spending too much money that could potentially get a club into future financial trouble?

Which brings me to Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Everton.

My understanding is that Man U and Chelsea owners would say that they could show / prove that their massive spending and building up of debts, can be covered by them.

My understanding is that the owners of certainly Forest and Leicester would say the same, that the money spent and any club debts built up, their rich owners could guarantee would be covered regardless. I wouldn’t be so sure about these jokers who are now in control of Everton, or at least trying to be. However, when the money was getting spent and/or debts getting built up that got Everton into trouble with the Premier League PSR restrictions, the Moshiri backed by Usmanov ownership that was in place, I’m sure they would have said the same. That they could personally guarantee the spending and/or debts longer-term.

Latest news and position with Premier League and PSR punishments

For the three seasons up to and including the 2021/22 season:

Everton have been found guilt of breaking PSR restrictions and punished with a six points deduction, those half dozen points having been taken off their 2023/24 season total.

For the three seasons up to and including the 2022/23 season:

Nottingham Forest have been found guilt of breaking PSR restrictions and punished with a four points deduction, those four points having been taken off their 2023/24 season total.

Everton have been charged with breaking PSR restrictions and are awaiting the verdict of the PL commission, if punished with a points deduction, those points will also be taken off their 2023/24 season total.

Thursday night revealed that now Championship club Leicester City, have been charged with breaking PSR restrictions and are also awaiting the verdict of the PL commission. How exactly a punishment would be applied to them, remains to be seen, if found guilty.

If we go back to the beginning of what I was saying about the supposed reasoning of the Premier League PSR rules having been put in place, one of those two supposed reasons I said was ‘Firstly, prevent one Premier League club having an advantage over the rest due to their owners putting excessive amounts of cash into their club, over and above what revenues the club generates itself.’

So all three of Leicester, Everton and Forest are claimed to have tried to get an unfair advantage in that 2022/23 Premier League season and Forest have already been punished for that and now Everton and Leicester are waiting on their verdicts and punishments.

So this though is the crux of it for me when it comes to punishments getting handed down, this is how the 2022/23 final Premier League table looked:

As you can see, the three clubs who have been charged with breaking PSR rules in the three year period ending with that 2022/23 season, finished 16th, 17th and 18th, just the four points separating them.

Now surely if what we are talking about was these clubs trying to get an unfair advantage that 2022/23 Premier League season by spending more money than they should have done, then surely that same 2022/23 season is when any punishment needed to be handed down, the relevant points deducted for each of them.

Some people may say that it would be impossible to do this so quickly but why not? Tell all clubs that their accounting period has to be say end of May and then the Premier League putting the resources in place to check the finances of all the clubs. In reality of course, the clubs could easily have all of that information pretty much finalised before the very final stages of a season. They would for sure know if they were anywhere close to breaking a three year period of financial limits.

How is it fair and reasonable for all clubs, when for breaking rules in certain seasons, the punishment, the points deduction, is applied to a different season? What if say in that 2022/23 Premier League season you had a club who had kept within all the rules and say only got relegated on goal difference, having finished on the same points as Leicester, Everton and Forest. Then they see a year later all of those three clubs found guilty of breaking the rules and gaining an unfair advantage and all of them having points deducted BUT for another season???

Indeed, if the six points Everton have already had deducted this season, had instead been deducted in the 2021/22 season when they were adjudged to have broken the PSR rules, then Everton would have been relegated and not Burnley, as there had been only four points between the two clubs at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Conclusion

The whole thing is a shambles.

The Premier League and PSR, formerly known as FFP, soon apparently to become Squad Cost Ratio rules.

All of it a nonsense.

Whatever the rules, clubs such as Man U and Chelsea able to operate as outlined above, carrying debts of £1billion and/or able to spend £1billion or more on players in just a couple of years, yet able to stay within the rules the Premier League have in place.

We are now seeing then also these other clubs getting punished, with points getting deducted but the punishment and points deducted affecting another season. Plus of course the fact is that these clubs who are now getting punished, were only trying to spend the money in order to close the gap on the usual suspects who have all the power and financial strength and trying to make it a more level playing field with those self-appointed ‘elite’ clubs.

Then don’t even get me started on the Premier League Big Six and their attempt to ruin English football, as outlined on The Mag this week, when Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Man City were revealed to be trying to secretly set up a European Super League that would make the Champions League redundant and domestic leagues pretty much worthless. Their ‘punishment’ when caught, was the Premier League forcing them to pay a fine that was the equivalent of less than a week’s wages for each of the disgraced six clubs.

Justice?

To borrow from George Orwell, all animals are equal BUT some are more equal than others.