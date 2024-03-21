News

Premier League now charge third club with breaking PSR rules – Thursday shock update

The Premier League are at it again.

Now a third club charged with allegedly breaking PSR rules for the three seasons up to and including the 2022/23 season.

Everton have had points (ten, reduced to six on appeal) deducted for the three seasons up to and including the 2021/22 season and are now waiting on the verdict and potential punishment having been charged for the three seasons up to and including the 2022/23 season. Whilst Forest have already been found guilty and docked four points for these last three seasons (ending with the 2022/23 season).

Now the latest is Leicester City, yes, no escape even if you get relegated!

Thursday night seeing the Premier League charge (see below) the Foxes with allegedly breaking PSR rules for these past three seasons and Leicester City reacting (see below) with an official response.

This is getting crazy and will we now see both promotion AND relegation issues decided at least in part by points deductions, potentially even after the season has ended in terms of games played?

BBC Sport report – 21 March 2024:

Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League with allegedly breaking spending rules during their last three seasons in the top flight.

Leicester have been referred to an independent commission for breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and failing to submit audited finances.

If found guilty the Championship high-flyers could face a points deduction.

The club are also subject to a separate financial probe by the English Football League (EFL).

Leicester City said they are “surprised” and “disappointed” by the timing of the Premier League’s actions, when the club is not in the top flight.

The club went on to say it would “defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so”.

“LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time,” the Foxes continued.

“The Club continues to take careful advice about its position.”

Leicester are yet to make their accounts for their last season in the Premier League publicly available, but in the 12 months up to May 2022 they lost a club-record £92.5m.

A year earlier, in the season that they lifted the FA Cup for the first time, the club reported a pre-tax loss of £33.1m.

Top-flight rules permit clubs to make losses of £105m over a three-year period, or £35m per campaign, before facing sanctions.’

Leicester City official statement – 21 March 2024:

‘Leicester City is surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken today. The Club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the Club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club.

LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time. The Club continues to take careful advice about its position and, if necessary, will continue to defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so, as occurred earlier this year.

LCFC has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the P&S rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions that are entirely credible given the consistent success that the Club has achieved in that time, both domestically and in European competition. As we continue to represent the Club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.

The Club thanks its supporters for their understanding in this matter and for their continued support for our team, whose success on the pitch during the final weeks of the season remains our primary focus.’