Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 15 nominations includes 4 former Newcastle United players

The Premier League Hall of Fame was launched in 2021.

The Premier League launching it by naming the first two inaugural inductees – Those two players being Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

The Premier League Hall of Fame now has 22 former players (and managers) populating it – David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer, Sergio Agüero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira, Ian Wright, Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Tony Adams, Petr Cech, Ashley Cole and Rio Ferdinand.

Alan Shearer could now be joined by another two former Newcastle United players in this Premier League Hall of Fame.

They need your votes though…

The Premier League set to add two more to the Hall of Fame from this list of 15 nominees:

Sol Campbell, Michael Carrick, Andy Cole, Jermain Defoe, Cesc Fabragas, Les Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Eden Hazard, Gary Neville, Michael Owen, David Silva, John Terry, Yaya Touré, Edwin Van der Sar and Nemanja Vidić

So if you want to see Les Ferdinand and Andy Cole (or Sol Campbell, Michael Owen and Jermain Defoe…) join Alan Shearer, vote HERE

The Premier League Hall of Fame official announcement – 25 March 2024:

The Premier League has revealed a shortlist of 15 former players who are eligible to join the Hall of Fame in 2024, and you can help decide who goes in.

Fans around the world can now vote for two players to enter the Hall of Fame alongside Ashley Cole, who has been revealed as the first inductee of 2024.

Vote here for your Hall of Fame inductees

When does voting close?

Voting is open until 12:00 BST on Monday 8 April.

When are the inductees announced?

The two players who receive the most votes and are inducted into the Hall of Fame will be announced on Monday 22 April.

How are players shortlisted?

Entry on to the shortlist takes into account the Premier League career statistics of players who meet the Hall of Fame selection criteria, and voting data from previous Hall of Fame shortlists.

Career achievements considered include individual and team honours, and a player’s total Premier League appearances, goals, assists and clean sheets.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for this year’s Premier League Hall of Fame, players must have been retired by 1 January 2024, and only a player’s Premier League career is considered in their candidacy, not their performances in other competitions during the Premier League era.

What do the inducted players get?

Each inductee will receive a personalised medallion, engraved with the year of their induction, and a £10,000 donation will be made by the Premier League to a charity of the player’s choice.

Who is in the Hall of Fame?

Currently there are 22 legends in the Hall of Fame: 19 players and two managers. Ashley Cole is the first inductee of 2024.

The Hall of Fame launched in 2021, with inaugural inductees David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

In 2022, Sergio Aguero, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany, Wayne Rooney, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira and Ian Wright were inducted.

Last year, Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger became the first managers to be inducted, entering the Hall of Fame alongside Tony Adams, Petr Cech and Rio Ferdinand.

Vote here for your Hall of Fame inductees