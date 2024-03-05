News

Premier League form table updated – Safe to look now!

This (see below) is how the Premier League form table looks ahead of the next round of matches.

Newcastle United hoping to follow up their commanding 3-0 win over Wolves.

Eddie Howe’s side with an 8pm kick-off on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

So here is the newly updated Premier League form table on Tuesday morning, which covers the past six matches for all teams, ahead of Newcastle United facing Chelsea:

The last six results for Newcastle United with very latest one listed first:

Newcastle 3 Wolves 0

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2

Forest 2 Newcastle 3

Newcastle 4 Luton 4

Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Then the same for Chelsea and their last six PL matches:

Brentford 2 Chelsea 2

Man City 1 Chelsea 1

Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 3

Chelsea 2 Wolves 4

Liverpool 4 Chelsea 1

Chelsea 1 Fulham 0

As you can see, Newcastle United now up to the heady heights of seventh place in this newly updated Premier League form table.

NUFC with eleven points from three wins, two draws and just the one defeat, with sixteen goals scored and eleven conceded.

Whilst Chelsea are tenth in the form table.

They have eight points from two wins, two draws and two defeats, with ten goals scored and twelve conceded.

This is how the Premier League table currently now looks on the morning of Tuesday 5 March 2024:

This feels like a massive match for Newcastle United when it comes to potential progress in the Premier League.

If United can follow up that 3-0 against Wolves with another win at Chelsea, Newcastle then have two PL home games in quick succession against West Ham and Everton on 30 March and 2 April. A draw at Stamford Bridge wouldn’t be the worst result but a victory could be massive and against such an inconsistent Chelsea side that seems to lack any character much of the time, I think NUFC could pull it off.

Having closed to within four points of sixth place Man U, I think without doubt United can finish above them IF taking advantage of what is a generous set of remaining PL fixtures compared to others (NUFC have none of the top four still to play, except in the FA Cup…).

The last eight games in all competitions have seen Newcastle pick up five wins, two draws and just the one defeat. Whilst it is five wins in the last six away matches for NUFC.

Meanwhile Chelsea have managed to win only five of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Man City v Newcastle (5.30pm) BBC1

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports